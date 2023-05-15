Kennected Inc. Is Named As One Of The Top Workplaces in Indiana
Kennected Inc known for revolutionizing lead generation software is recognized as a top employer in Indiana.
Our success is a testament to our people and our commitment to creating a positive and empowering work culture.”INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kennected Inc, a fast-growing technology company specializing in growth solutions for businesses, has been named one of the Top Workplaces in Indianapolis by Top Workplaces/Indy Star. Kennected Inc is among the 33 first-time winners in the Indianapolis area.
— Devin Johnson, CEO of Kennected Inc
Kennected Inc offers a suite of growth solutions for businesses, including advanced lead generation software, and is focused on empowering business professionals to achieve greater impact, influence, and freedom.
"We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the top workplaces in Indianapolis," said Devin Johnson, CEO of Kennected Inc. "Our success is a testament to our people and our commitment to creating a positive and empowering work culture."
The Top Workplaces program recognizes companies in the Indianapolis area that have created outstanding workplace cultures. The rankings are based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage LLC. The survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.
Troy Scudder of Top Workplaces/Indy Star said, "Kennected Inc is an emerging top tech company in the Indianapolis area, and we are delighted to have them included among our Top Workplaces winners."
Kennected Inc's recognition as a top workplace in Indianapolis reflects their dedication to their employees and their mission to provide growth solutions that empower businesses to succeed.
Julie Lokun
The Mediacasters
+1 847-361-9518
email us here