Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,712 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,466 in the last 365 days.

Kennected Inc. Is Named As One Of The Top Workplaces in Indiana

Kennected Inc a leading tech company in Indianapolis is recognized for it's leadership in employee satisfaction.

Kennected Inc known for revolutionizing lead generation software is recognized as a top employer in Indiana.

Our success is a testament to our people and our commitment to creating a positive and empowering work culture.”
— Devin Johnson, CEO of Kennected Inc
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kennected Inc, a fast-growing technology company specializing in growth solutions for businesses, has been named one of the Top Workplaces in Indianapolis by Top Workplaces/Indy Star. Kennected Inc is among the 33 first-time winners in the Indianapolis area.

Kennected Inc offers a suite of growth solutions for businesses, including advanced lead generation software, and is focused on empowering business professionals to achieve greater impact, influence, and freedom.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the top workplaces in Indianapolis," said Devin Johnson, CEO of Kennected Inc. "Our success is a testament to our people and our commitment to creating a positive and empowering work culture."

The Top Workplaces program recognizes companies in the Indianapolis area that have created outstanding workplace cultures. The rankings are based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage LLC. The survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.

Troy Scudder of Top Workplaces/Indy Star said, "Kennected Inc is an emerging top tech company in the Indianapolis area, and we are delighted to have them included among our Top Workplaces winners."

Kennected Inc's recognition as a top workplace in Indianapolis reflects their dedication to their employees and their mission to provide growth solutions that empower businesses to succeed.

Julie Lokun
The Mediacasters
+1 847-361-9518
email us here

You just read:

Kennected Inc. Is Named As One Of The Top Workplaces in Indiana

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Social Media, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more