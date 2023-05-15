Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,626 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,366 in the last 365 days.

Injured Hiker on Old Bridle Path in Franconia

CONTACT:
CO Jonathan Demler
603-744-5470
603-271-3361
May 15, 2023

Franconia, NH – At approximately 8:20 p.m. on May 13, 2023, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of an injured hiker 1.1 miles up the Old Bridle Path in Franconia. Dennis Smith, 31, from St. Augustine, FL, was hiking with a companion when he suffered a lower-leg injury and could no longer continue to descend to finish the Falling Waters–Old Bridle Path Loop. Several Good Samaritan hikers stopped to assist Smith and ultimately aided in his carry-out rescue effort.

Rescuers reached Smith at 9:49 p.m. and loaded him into a litter to be carried down to the trailhead. The rescue party consisted of volunteers from the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team, the Good Samaritan hikers, and Conservation Officers with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. The rescue party reached the trailhead with Smith at midnight without any further incident. Smith and his companion were prepared for the hike and followed a realistic plan until the injury.

Conservation Officers would like to remind everyone planning to enjoy the outdoors this spring to think ahead and make safe decisions. The White Mountains are rugged and unforgiving. Plan ahead and understand the HikeSafe Code. Hiking safe is your responsibility. Please visit www.hikesafe.com for more information.

You just read:

Injured Hiker on Old Bridle Path in Franconia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more