Vladimir Gersamia Warns of Taking Online Content at Face Value
Vladimir Gersamia talks about how important it is to take steps to verify the accuracy of information online.
I understand firsthand how easily information can be taken out of context or manipulated online, and how quickly false information can spread. It is extremely punitive and unfair”TBILISI, GEORGIA, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vladimir Gersamia, Founder and Director of MMBI UAE was an invited guest speaker at the Digital Shield cyber security conference in Tbilisi, Georgia.
— Vladimir Gersamia
He spoke about the dangerous of consuming online content at face value.
"I understand firsthand how easily information can be taken out of context or manipulated online, and how quickly false information can spread.
I believe that it is important for individuals to have access to accurate and unbiased information, but this is often not the case in the era of "clickbait" journalism. Sensational headlines and incomplete or misleading information can be spread quickly and widely, often leading to significant harm to individuals and communities."
He went on to say,
"In my own case, I have seen how my past issues often portrayed in a misleading way in some online content. While I do not deny past, I have seen firsthand how the media and online content can manipulate and sensationalize information to create a misleading narrative. This can have serious consequences for individuals and is extremely punitive and unfair."
In his closing remarks he went on to praise the world of information we live in today, even if it is full of risks,
"It is important to recognize that not all online content is malicious or intentionally misleading. There is a great deal of valuable information available online, and the internet has the potential to be a powerful tool for education and communication. However, it is up to each individual to be responsible in their use of the internet and to be aware of the potential for misinformation and manipulation. By being critical consumers of online content and taking steps to verify the accuracy of the information they encounter, individuals can help to combat the spread of misleading content and ensure that they are making informed decisions based on accurate information."
Vladimir Gersamia founded MMBI as a wholesale trader of FMCG products, servicing customers in Eastern Europe and the GCC regions. The company has become one of the leading and most respected traders of food and other consumer goods, with offices in Dubai, Istanbul, Yerevan, Almaty and Baku.
