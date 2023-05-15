DZConneX Recognized on Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for Managed Service Providers for 13th Straight Year

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZConneX, a leading global total talent solution and outsourcing company owned by Day & Zimmermann, was recently ranked sixth overall in HRO Today’s 2023 Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for Managed Service Providers (MSP). This is the 13th consecutive year DZConneX has been recognized among the top Managed Service Providers as decided by customer rankings. This ranking comes as a result of high marks for quality of service, breadth of service and deal size.

In this year’s ranking, DZConneX was ranked fifth for quality of service, seventh for breadth of service and 12th for deal size. The company has also earned top placement among Enterprise Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) providers for the past seven years and has been recognized as a leader in Total Workforce Solutions annually since HRO Today created the section in 2018, most recently ranking second overall in the section in 2022.

“The past few years have seen companies across industries face severe talent challenges, and in order to remain competitive it requires a special kind of partner who can effectively manage all the complexities that come with modern workforce management,” said Lynda Sheppard, DZConneX Senior Vice President. “Our consistent placement on the Baker’s Dozen list is a testament to our teams’ expert ability to increase visibility and insights into a company’s talent spend, while improving market-competitiveness and providing complete control through our extensive array of tools and best-in-class processes.”

The Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction ratings are based solely on customer satisfaction surveys conducted directly with MSP buyers through an online survey distributed by HRO Today. The results of the surveys are analyzed across three subcategories: service breadth, deal sizes, and quality. HRO Today uses a predetermined algorithm that weighs questions and categories based on importance and calculates scores in all three subcategories as well as an overall score.

DZConneX delivers comprehensive workforce solutions to help clients optimize the acquisition process and management of critical talent and provides integrated technology, tools and insights that enable strategic business decisions and growth.

These managed service programs are uniquely configured and tailored to clients’ needs by creating custom talent communities for a wide range of business types and industries. Whether clients wish to utilize vendor-neutral, hybrid or master-vendor models, DZConneX can deliver contingent workers, independent contractors and SOW engagements through any number of suppliers.

“Maintaining a spot on the list for 13 straight years is only possible because of the deep, trusting relationships we’ve worked to build and grow with our clients year after year,” said Sheppard. “We are grateful that they have allowed us to continue delivering on our promises year over year, and we look forward to providing them with the talent, technology, tools and insights they need to enable their businesses to grow.”

For more information about the 2023 Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings, visit www.HROToday.com.

ABOUT DZConneX

DZConneX (DZX) delivers clients across industries a uniquely configured Total Talent Solution that combines world-class total talent, teams and workforce management technology to solve today’s most complex staffing challenges. This holistic, highly tailored approach covers all talent needs and optimizes a company’s workforce through expert consulting services, direct sourcing, managed services provider and recruitment process outsourcing. In addition, DZConneX provides a state-of-the-art integration platform called Total Talent ConneX, which brings a company’s Vendor Management System (VMS), Applicant Tracking System (ATS), Human Capital Management (HCM) system and more into a single customizable and adaptable solution. For more information, visit www.DZConneX.com.

