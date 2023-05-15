Marrelli Trust Announces Suite of Transfer Agent and Corporate Trust Services

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marrelli Trust Company Limited ("Marrelli Trust"), a trust company committed to providing high-quality transfer agent and corporate trust services to both public companies listed on Canadian stock exchanges and private companies, announces the suite of services Marrelli Trust offers to its clients to provide cost-effective regulatory compliance solutions.



Marrelli Trust offers registrar & escrow services to public and private companies, which includes stock transfer services, CUSIP & ISIN registration, voting trust services, shareholder communications, reporting, acting as subscription receipt agent, voting trust services, depositary services, warrant & right services and other escrow services.

Marrelli Trust is led by an experienced management team and board of directors who provide professional services including financial reporting, securities law, corporate trust, and capital markets and transfer agent services to both private and exchange listed companies in Canada.

Lisa Cripps, President of Marrelli Trust, previously founded and lead Capital Transfer Agency Inc. (“Capital Transfer”), a boutique transfer agent located in Toronto, Ontario. As CEO of Capital Transfer, Ms. Cripps built a client base of over 100 small-cap companies over the span of 11 years, while also managing the information-security obligations (ISO 27001:2013 Standard and NIST Cybersecurity Framework) and regulatory compliance for transfer agents. Following the sale of Capital Transfer in 2014, Lisa continued to consult with companies in the financial sector until joining the Marrelli team in 2019, bringing significant operational expertise to the organization. Lisa holds Cyber Security Fundamentals and Advanced Cyber Security certificates from York University (2019).

Carmelo Marrelli, founder and chairman, and the owner of The Marrelli Group of Companies, commented, "We are proud to offer companies active in Canadian capital markets transfer agent and corporate trust services through Marrelli Trust, in addition to the corporate secretarial, financial accounting and reporting services provided through DSA Corporate Services Inc. and Marrelli Support Services Inc. We are pleased to be guided by Lisa Cripps, who, as President of Marrelli Trust, has extensive experience providing stewardship to clients in achieving regulatory compliance and ensuing clients receive cost-effective, fast and reliable services for their transfer agent and corporate trust service needs.

Marrelli Trust Company Limited is a provincially regulated trust company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia with a co-agent located in Toronto, Ontario (Marrelli Transfer Services Corp.). Marrelli Trust offers a full range of transfer agent services for both private and exchange-listed companies. Our cost-effective service lines assist clients in achieving their goals.

Marrelli Trust is member of the Securities Transfer Association of Canada and CDS Clearing and Depositary Services Inc. For more information, please visit www.marrellitrust.ca .

Lisa Cripps, President, lcripps@marrellitrust.ca

Carmelo Marrelli, carm@marrellisupport.ca ,

Head Office: 620-1111 Melville St. Vancouver, BC V6E 3V6; phone: (604) 200-5066

Marrelli Transfer Services Corp.** (Co-Agent): 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, ON M5C 1P1, phone: (416) 361-0737

*Marrelli Trust Company Limited is only authorized to offer trust services in the Province of British Columbia.

** Marrelli Transfer Services Corp. is an agent of Marrelli Trust Company Limited and as such, solely provides transfer agent services on behalf of Marrelli Trust Company Limited to Ontario clients.



