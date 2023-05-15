Twin Screw Extruder Market to Hit US$ 1.95 billion by 2033| Fact.MR Report

Revolutionizing Manufacturing: Twin Screw Extruder Market Advances as a Watermark Moment in Efficient Production.

The global need for plastic goods, food and feed extrusion, and medicinal applications is accelerating market expansion for twin screw extruders. The increased demand for customized twin screw extruders is boosting market expansion. The growing demand for biodegradable polymers presents producers with considerable prospects in the twin screw extruder industry.

Sustainability in Manufacturing is Highlighted



Twin-screw extruders are becoming increasingly important in recycling and compounding processes as the emphasis on sustainability and environmental standards grows. The twin screw extruders make it easier to process recycled materials and incorporate additives into plastic products to improve their sustainability. This in turn aids in the escalation of twin screw extruder market trends.

Application-specific Solutions and Personalization



Extrusion procedures in different sectors have different criteria and standards. The twin screw extruder manufacturers can offer customized twin-screw extruders and application-specific solutions to niche industries. As pharmaceuticals, food processing, and chemicals can gain a competitive advantage by tapping into specialized market segments.

Increasing Interest in Additive Manufacturing

Twin-screw extruders are employed in additive manufacturing, generally known as 3D printing, a fast-rising sector of the twin screw extruder market. The capacity of twin-screw extruders to build complicated shapes with great precision and accuracy provides an opportunity for twin screw extruder manufacturers in this sector.

Limited Demand



Plastics, food processing, and pharmaceutical sectors fuel the market need for twin-screw extruders. If these sectors slow down or demand for their products falls, it might influence the twin screw extruder market. Economic downturns or shifts in consumer tastes can both contribute to decreased demand and have an impact on market growth.

Regional Prospective



North America is to be a prominent region of the twin-screw extruders market. Owing to the presence of key twin screw extruder manufacturers and the growing demand for twin-screw extruders. Due to expanding demand for processed food and feed products, as well as the increased usage of twin-screw extruders in the pharmaceutical industry. The United States is to be the dominant market in North America for twin screw extruders. Owing to the favorable government laws and regulations governing the adoption of twin-screw extruders. Canada is to be a substantial contributor to market growth for twin screw extruders.

Due to expanding demand from the food and feed processing industries and increasing usage of twin-screw extruders in the pharmaceutical sector, Europe is expected to be the second-leading market. Europe's leading twin screw extruder market includes the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain.

Asia Pacific dominated the global twin screw extruder industry, accounting for more than 43% of total sales. Owing to the growing industrialization, the availability of low-cost labor and increased demand from end-use industries. Such as automotive, packaging material, and, the region is likely to grow significantly. China is to be a key twin screw extruder business due to its large availability of raw materials and trained labor at a cheaper cost than other developed countries.

Key Takeaways



The leading segment in the product category is the plastic industries segment.

In the application category, the co-rotating product segment is expected to account for a significant market share.

The twin screw extruder industry in the United Kingdom is likely to expand further.

The twin screw extruder industry in the United States is predicted to increase at a moderate rate in the future years.

Asia Pacific to account for the significant market share for twin screw extruders.

China is expected to be one of the market's leading players for twin screw extruders.

Competitive Outlook



The twin screw extruder business is highly static and competitive, with numerous global and regional competitors dominating the majority of the market share for twin screw extruders. Strategies like research and development investments, product expansions, and mergers and acquisitions are being implemented by key companies.

The leading twin screw extruder manufacturers are keeping up with the twin screw extruders’ market trends to capitalize on new opportunities in the worldwide market.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Clextral

Coperion

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Zenix Industrial Co., Ltd.

Friul Filiere S.p.A.

Brabender GmbH & Co. KG

Cheng Yieu Development Machinery Co., Ltd.

ICMA San Giorgio S.p.A.

Leistritz AG

Maris S.p.A.

Novel Strategies



Brabender GmbH & Co. KG unveiled the B-TSE-S 30/40



A new electrically warmed twin-screw extruder, on November 8, 2022. This extruder can be used to make formulations and extrudates made of plastic, rubber, and others and a variety of other materials.

Cellforce Group revealed the use of two Coperion extruders.

The Cellforce Group stated on September 21, 2022, that its upcoming Kirchentellinsfurt production facility may utilize two Coperion extruders. To produce high-performance battery cells. When production starts, two ZSK Mc18 twin-screw extruders and a high-precision Coperion K-Tron feeder guarantee continuous manufacture of the battery compound.

Friul Filiere S.p.A developed extrusion process for PS foam profiles.

Friul Filiere S.p.A. produced a novel extrusion method for PS foam profiles on December 15, 2021. The system incorporates a unique gravimetric dosing mechanism with level sensors that mix the components as needed.

Key Segments

By Product : Co-rotating Counter-rotating

By Application : Plastic Industries Rubber Industries Food Industries Others (pharmaceutical, etc.)

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific The Middle East & Africa South America



