Mawer Investment Management Appoints John Wilson, CFA, as Lead Manager of Mawer’s Global Small Cap Strategy, Effective January 1, 2024

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mawer is pleased to announce today that effective January 1, 2024, John Wilson, CFA will become lead manager of Mawer’s Global Small Cap strategy. Mr. Wilson joined the firm as an equity analyst in 2012 and became co-manager of the strategy in 2021.

Deputy CIO Christian Deckart, CFA, PhD and Karan Phadke, CFA will remain as co-managers.

About Mawer Investment Management Ltd.
Mawer is an independent investment firm managing portfolios for a broad range of foundations and not-for-profit organizations, pension plans, strategic alliances, and individual investors for over 45 years. For more information, visit Mawer at www.mawer.com.

