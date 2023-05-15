New board members appointed to Habitat for Humanity Canada’s National Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habitat for Humanity Canada held its annual general meeting on May 12 and local Habitat for Humanity organizations from across Canada elected five board members to Habitat Canada’s National Board of Directors. Joining the National Board for the first time are Ken Lancaster, Craig Meeds, and Rachel O’Connor. Kathleen Flynn and Riccardo Trecroce have been re-elected for additional terms. Continuing National Board members are Victoria Barclay (ex officio), Leland Corbett, David Hooper, Sharon Kuropatwa, Corinna Mitchell-Beaudin, Medhi Nezarati, Christine Pacini, Brad Peters, David Sauve, Imran Thaver and Marie Claire Uwanyirigira.

“I am pleased to welcome the new and returning board members to our national board,” says Julia Deans, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity Canada. “I am confident that our elected board members bring a breadth of expertise, skills and experiences that will continue to support us in serving more people in need of affordable housing solutions.”

Newly elected national board members include:

Ken Lancaster: A financial planner with RBC Dominion Securities, Ken has over 30 years of experience on several boards, providing trusted oversight of finances. He recently completed six years as Treasurer with Habitat for Humanity Hamilton. Ken is a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants (CPA) Ontario; the FCPA designation recognizes CPAs who have rendered exceptional service to the profession and their communities.

Craig Meeds: Craig and his wife joined Habitat for Humanity Limestone Region (then Greater Kingston and Frontenac) as volunteers. He soon joined the board, becoming Treasurer and then Chair and has remained involved as a Habitat volunteer since moving to Nova Scotia. A chartered financial analyst, Craig has been with TD since 1999 and is Head of Investment Management Practices and Insurance at TD Wealth.

Rachel O’Connor: Rachel is a Practice Lead at WATSON, a national governance advisory firm. She is focused on private, public and not for profit boards’ governance and how it shapes the future of organizations. Rachel brings an additional emphasis on board oversight of people, performance, leadership, culture, and DEI. She has served on boards, advisory boards and special committees for various organizations including the United Nations Women’s Development Fund and currently serves on the board of CODE.ngo, a development agency advancing literacy throughout the world.

Habitat Canada thanks retiring board members Susan Green, Raelene Lee and John Newman for their service on the National Board and commitment to Habitat for Humanity’s vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live. For a complete list of Habitat Canada’s National Board of Directors and their board roles visit https://habitat.ca/en/about-us/our-team.

About Habitat for Humanity Canada

Founded in 1985, Habitat for Humanity Canada is a national, charitable organization working towards a world where everyone has a safe and affordable place to call home. Habitat Canada brings communities together to help families build strength, stability and independence through affordable homeownership. With the help of volunteers, Habitat homeowners and 46 local Habitats working in every province and territory, we provide a solid foundation for better, healthier lives in Canada and around the world. Habitat for Humanity Canada is a member of Habitat for Humanity International, which was established in 1976 and has grown to become a leading global non-profit working in more than 70 countries. For more information, please visit www.habitat.ca

