Suzuki Motor Corporation Hit With $161 Million Jury Verdict Over Defective Front Brake on GSX-R Motorcycle
Suzuki to pay $11 million dollars (compensatory damages) and $150 million dollars (punitive damages) for hidden danger of defective front brake
Suzuki Motor Corporation (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)
To this day, Suzuki has not addressed the underlying condition that causes corrosion to develop in these components.”ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Trial Lab and The Simon Law Group announce an Orange County, California jury ordered Suzuki Motor Corporation (ADR: SZKMY; Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE): 7269) to pay $11 million dollars in compensatory damages and $150 million dollars in punitive damages for providing a dangerous and defective product resulting in a collision. In a rare verdict that included an award of punitive damages, the jury found Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) hid a front brake defect, leading to sudden unexpected reduction in performance, resulting in a crash. The jury returned a verdict against SMC in a lawsuit led by the trial firm The Trial Lab (offices in Orange County (CA) and Martin County (FL)) with the assistance of Southern California’s The Simon Law Group.
— T. Gabe Houston
Filed in mid-2015, the lawsuit revealed that internal documents showed that the company knew of a front brake defect that caused the formation of corrosion gel and the production of hydrogen gas. The design of the front brake master cylinder prevented hydrogen gas from purging from the system, which results in decreased braking performance, and in some instances, sudden unexpected failure while the bike is in operation. SMC was advised that the defect was a “serious safety issue” that “involved human lives”, and further described it as a “recall matter” over a year before SMC publicly announced the defect and recalled the motorcycle. SMC issued a recall in October 2013, partially addressing the defect by changing the design to allow the hydrogen gas to purge. “To this day, Suzuki has not addressed the underlying condition that causes corrosion to develop in these components.” said T. Gabe Houston, lead trial counsel in the case and founding member of The Trial Lab. “Ten years after announcing the recall, Suzuki refuses to accept that a defective front brake continues to present a dangerous safety issue for GSX-R riders and unknowing bystanders sharing the streets with these motorcycles.” Houston said.
“I am extremely proud of our team for its persistence and focus on the continuing danger presented to the public regarding these defective brakes.” said Gabe Houston. “I am also extremely proud and thankful for the brave members of the jury that saw through SMC’s attempts to deceive them regarding the injury-causing event, who eventually held SMC accountable for its deceit and its insufficient efforts to fix this problem”. Houston noted “the contributions of The Simon Law Group cannot be overstated. I asked for help, and they delivered. This result simply would not have been possible without the financial and back-office assistance of The Simon Law Group, as well as the human assistance of co-trial counsel Robbie Munoz and law and motion counsel Travis Davis”.
The jury found that SMC presented a defectively designed and manufactured product, and that SMC failed to adequately warn of the known risks of the defective product. The jury also found that SMC negligently performed the recall and retrofit of the defective product. The jury awarded economic damages totaling $1,005,000, past non-economic damages totaling $2 million, and future non-economic damages totaling $8 million. The jury also awarded $150 million as punitive damages intended to punish SMC for conduct regarding the investigation and delayed notification of the defect, and to deter future bad conduct by SMC.
This case went to trial in 2018, resulting in an $8 million verdict in favor of the plaintiff. Suzuki Motor Corporation filed an appeal, and the 2018 verdict was overturned. SMC was granted a new trial, resulting in the current verdict.
The trial team consisted of T. Gabe Houston (The Trial Lab), Robbie Munoz and Travis Davis (The Simon Law Group). Notable back-end assistance was provided by Kevin Liebeck (Of Counsel, The Trial Lab), Jenelle Davis and Tonyalyn Hawley (The Simon Law Group).
The case is Soulliere v. Suzuki Motor of America Inc. et. al., Case No. 30-2015-00790644-CU-PL-CJC. The case was tried over five weeks in Orange County Superior Court, North Justice Center, in Fullerton, California. A copy of the jury verdict is available upon request. Members of the trial team from The Trial Lab and The Simon Law Group are available for interviews.
