The History of Aviation with Norman Currey
Aviator Norman Currey treats plane enthusiasts to a smooth flight through the timeline of aviation in his book Airplane Stories and HistoriesTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviation enthusiasts will find a new source of delight in Norman Currey's Airplane Stories and Histories. The book is a comprehensive collection of tales and information about various aspects of aeronautics, from Amelia Earhart's mysterious disappearance to the evolution of aviation technology. Written by an experienced aircraft design engineer, the book provides a concise yet informative overview of the history of human flight, as well as a correction of many misconceptions surrounding the significant "firsts" in aviation.
An Amazon reviewer has rated the book 5/5. “This book is an interesting read about the history behind different aircraft, the pilots, and navigators who flew them and how they all came to be. Among some of the aircraft discussed in the book are the Spitfire/Mustang, the Comet, the Hercules, the Boeings, and so many more! It’s like an encyclopedia of aircraft!”
Currey's expertise in the field is evident in the book's depth of knowledge and detail. A Fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society and a Chartered Engineer (UK), Currey has also authored articles and presented lectures on the subject of aviation. From his early exposure to the aircraft industry as a member of the Air Training Corps during World War II to his work as a design engineer in Canada and research and development in the Preliminary Design department of Lockheed, Currey's passion for aviation is evident. His book is a testament to his vast knowledge and experience, making it an invaluable resource for aviation enthusiasts of all levels.
Airplane Stories and Histories is now available on leading digital book platforms such as Amazon and Barnes and Noble. Be in the know on Currey’s upcoming works by visiting his website https://normancurrey.com/.
