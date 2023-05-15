Skout’s Honor Celebrates Milestone of Donating More Than 15 Million Meals in Partnership with Greater Good Charities, to Help Animal Welfare Organizations Across the Country

Skout’s Paw Pledge Program Aims to Nurture Adoptable Pets in Communities that Need it Most

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Wash., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Greater Good Charities, a global nonprofit, and Skout’s Honor, a leading pet specialty brand, celebrate the milestone of donating more than 15 million meals to help animal shelters and rescues across the country. Together with their customers, Skout’s Honor provides a day’s worth of food to an adoptable pet in need with every product sold through the Skout’s Paw Pledge Program.





“Skout’s Honor is a long-standing partner of Greater Good Charities, and we are proud to reach this 15 million meals milestone together and continue to help animal welfare organizations in the communities we serve, while providing hope during this challenging economic time,” said Liz Baker, CEO of Greater Good Charities. “Pet food is the number one expense for many shelters and the donations through the Skout’s Paw Pledge Program enable them to use funds in other critical ways like paying for medical care and pet supplies.”

Greater Good Charities has been collaborating with Skout’s Honor since the company launched in 2015. GOODS, a program of Greater Good Charities, handles all distribution and logistics for pet food donations through the Skout’s Paw Pledge Program to ensure that they go to animal welfare organizations that need them most.



“The Paw Pledge has been a cornerstone of our brand since the company’s inception. Its purpose has always been to empower our customers to do more with their purchase and make a positive impact by supporting an animal in need,” said Jenny Gilcrest, VP Marketing at Skout’s Honor. “Nurturing more adoptable pets helps us feel good about what we do and how we do it – and we’re very proud to celebrate this exciting milestone together with our retail partners and loyal customers!”



Skout’s Honor is an award-winning pet specialty brand that is known for its life-changing pet essentials in plant-based cleaning, probiotic grooming and wellness, flea and tick solutions, and preventative training aids. Products may be purchased at local pet specialty stores across the US and internationally. For further information, please visit www.skoutshonor.com.



About Skout’s Honor

Skout’s Honor was founded in California in 2015 by a team of dedicated individuals who share a common love for pets and a passion for making a positive difference in the world. Today, we are proud to be an award-winning brand that has become known for a growing collection of products including cleaning, grooming, wellness, flea and tick solutions and preventative training aids that are truly life-changing for pets and the people who love them. To learn more, visit www.skoutshonor.com.



About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit organization that works to help people, pets, and the planet by mobilizing in response to need and amplifying the good. Greater Good Charities, with a 100/100 rating on Charity Navigator, has invested more than $575 million in impact, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support, to charitable partners in 121 countries since 2007. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok.





