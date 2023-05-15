Global HPV Testing and PAP Test Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12-15 % by 2027 – Revolution in Cervical Cancer Prevention

Medi-Tech Insights: The growing number of HPV cases has led to an increase in the number of cervical cancers globally, and rising awareness among people for cervical cancer prevention are some of the key factors driving the growth of global HPV Testing and PAP Test market.

Cervical cancer is a malignant tumor that starts in the cells of the cervix, the lowermost part of the uterus. Cervical cancer starts when the cells on its surface transform into precancerous cells. If not destroyed or removed, these abnormal cells may turn into cancer cells and spread in the cervix and surrounding areas. Cervical cancer screening involves HPV and PAP tests, which can detect HPV infection or pre-cancerous lesions at an early stage and if treatment is provided at the appropriate time cancer can be prevented.

Slowdown in the HPV and PAP Test Market Owing to Covid-19 Pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the healthcare sector in many aspects. During the covid pandemic due to social-distancing norms in hospitals and clinics, there was a delay in various diagnostic examinations and procedures. The delay in cancer screening services due to a shortage of staff and disruption in the supply chain of testing kits across the world has led to an adverse impact on the global market during the outbreak.

However, in April 2020 amidst the pandemic when all non-emergence procedures stopped, in Sweden HPV sampling kits were distributed among the eligible group of women across the country.

Technological Advancements in HPV Testing and PAP Test Market Fuels the Global Demand

The growing demand for the development of technologically advanced screening tests for the early detection of cervical and vaginal cancers is expected to drive the HPV testing and PAP test market. The rise in the number of screening campaigns arranged by government and non-government organizations is another key factor driving the market growth across the world.

For instance,

In Feb 2023, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) announced that U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BD Onclarity™ HPV Assay to be used with the ThinPrep® Pap Test. BD Onclarity™ HPV Assay can individually detect and identify 14 high-risk HPV genotypes in a single analysis.



“When everything stopped, we had to think of something completely different. The expectation is that many women will be prevented from developing cervical cancer and that we will progress faster on the path to reaching the WHO target of elimination of cervical cancer with the help of these kits.”-Cancer Specialist, Research-Led Medical University, Sweden

Rising Cases of Cervical Cancer Boosts the Growth of HPV Testing and PAP Test Market

The growing cases of the number of cervical cancers, rising aging population and the development of advanced technological screening tests are the key factors driving the global market. Public awareness campaigns initiated by the government and other organizations, improving health insurance coverage, and favourable reimbursement policies are some of the other factors fuelling the demand for the HPV Testing and PAP Test market globally.

For instance,

In August 2022, Sansure Biotech got approval from NMPA (National Medical Products Administration China), for marketing Human Papillomavirus DNA (23 genotypes) Diagnostic Kit (PCR-Fluorescence Probing) developed using fast nucleic acid release technology and can screen 18 high-risk types and 5 low-risk types genotypes for cervical cancer.



Key Market Constraints/Challenges: HPV Testing and PAP Test Market

The adoption of revised regulatory guidelines for cervical cancer screening, the availability of HPV vaccination globally, and the high costs of screening tests in developing countries may hinder or impact the growth of the HPV Testing and PAP Test market in the upcoming years.

North America Accounts for the Largest Share of HPV Testing and PAP Test Market

North America is expected to dominate the global HPV Testing and PAP Test market. This can be mainly attributed due to the growing number of cervical cancers and awareness programs, favourable reimbursement policies, the presence of key market players and the developed healthcare system in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period. Factors such as technological advancements, free screening programs, and strategic initiatives taken by public and private organizations are some of the key factors driving the Asia-Pacific market.

Competitive Landscape Analysis: HPV Testing and PAP Test Market

Some of the key and established players operating in the global HPV Testing and PAP test market are listed below: -

Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Quest Diagnostics

Hologic Inc.

Femasys Inc.

Arbor Vita Corporation

Seegene Inc.

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc



Growth Strategies Adopted by Leading Players to Establish Their Strong Foothold in HPV Testing and PAP Test Market

All leading players operating in this market are adopting both organic and inorganic growth strategies such as collaborations, acquisitions, and new product launches to garner a larger market share.

For instance,

In May 2022, the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) in collaboration with the University of Manchester and University of Hull, initiated the ‘Catch-up Screen’ project which will offer an HPV test to women of age 65 and above by working with local GP practices. It is expected that approximately 10,000 women will be invited to participate in this project, which will help in evaluating if at-home tests are an effective way to reduce cancer in this older age group. This project has received £1.5 million in funding from the charity Yorkshire Cancer Research and will commence in April 2023.



The global HPV Testing and PAP test market is an emerging market and is expected to gain further momentum in the upcoming years due to a rise in awareness for early diagnosis of cervical cancer, investment in R&D to introduce several advanced screening tests, and aggressive organic and inorganic growth strategies followed by the top market players.

