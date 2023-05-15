Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,588 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,286 in the last 365 days.

Veterans Treatment Court launches in Grand Forks

East Central Judicial District Presiding Judge Don Hager conducted the “Stand Up” ceremony for the first Veterans Treatment Court in North Dakota on May 12 in Grand Forks.

North Dakota was one of two states in the nation without a Veteran’s Treatment Court and now Vermont stands alone with that distinction.

Chief Justice Jon Jensen attended the ceremony remotely and Justice Jerod Tufte addressed attended the ceremony in-person and addressed the audience assembled.

State Commissioner of Veteran’s Affairs Lonnie Wangen was the keynote speaker.   Additionally, remarks were provided by Mary Schneider, a state legislator from Fargo) and Dr. Breton Weintraub, physician and Fargo VA Health Care System Director.

The ceremony included the University of North Dakota ROTC detachment providing a color guard for the opening ceremony and Air Force 1st Lieutenant (Chaplain) Levi Paradee provided the invocation.  Air Force SMSgt. (retired) Kim Higgs, Veterans Treatment Court Coordinator,  led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance.

You just read:

Veterans Treatment Court launches in Grand Forks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more