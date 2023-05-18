California Closets of North Carolina and Virginia Enter Season of Trend-Setting
California Closets recently launched the Ideas of Order podcast with interior designer host, Jeremiah Brent.
Local franchisees kick off spring with new finishes and an expanded design team.
As we continue to push the line of what’s possible, we will continue setting the trends and leading by example.”RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- California Closets of North Carolina and Virginia is springing into a season of new, releasing the brand new CC Matte Luxe™ Collection, welcoming new designers, and expanding what’s possible with organizational design in all five of their franchise locations. Dedicated to positioning their local franchises as trendsetters for both customers and team members, owners, Joe and Graziella Marengi, are setting the standard as industry leaders in workplace culture and customer experience.
Their dedication to high-quality service has attracted designers of diverse experience and passion to join their California Closets family. In the past few months, they have expanded their teams in every location. The team has access to the newest technology and processes, and showrooms are regularly updated with new products and finishes enabling them to feel confident in the services they are offering.
“For us, it is integral to our company culture and values to curate an environment that empowers our designers and employees to do their best work,” says Joe Marengi. “When they are confident in the tools and products, it shows, and the customer feels this energy too.”
To further reinforce the modern work environment, California Closets recently launched its “Ideas of Order” podcast, hosted by American interior designer, Jeremiah Brent. A glimpse into the true power of organizational design, the podcast highlights the California Closets experience through both the customer and designer perspectives.
This season of new is bringing ample opportunity for more — more growth, more career advancement opportunities, and more custom storage solutions.
“Just as much as we are customer-centered, we are also focused on our team,” says Joe Marengi. “As we continue to push the line of what’s possible, we will continue setting the trends and leading by example.”
North Carolina:
The Raleigh Design Center is conveniently located at 8411 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27612.
The Greensboro Design Center is conveniently located at 3316 W Friendly Ave #103, Greensboro, NC 27410.
The Wilmington Design Center is conveniently located at 1113-B Military Cutoff Rd, Wilmington, NC 28405.
Virginia:
The Richmond Design Center is conveniently located at 2014 Old Brick Rd, Glen Allen, VA 23060.
The Virginia Beach Design Center is conveniently located at 1610 Hilltop West Shopping Center, Virginia Beach, VA 23451.
About California Closets®
As leaders in premium and luxury space management, California Closets helps people get more out of their homes, while allowing people to show their individuality, add value to their homes, and make their lives easier.
Franchise owners Joe and Graziella Marengi offer California Closets custom storage solutions throughout North Carolina and Virginia. They understand the fast pace of people’s lives today and love the way custom storage can transform the most chaotic home into an organized sanctuary. With Design Centers in Raleigh, Greensboro, Wilmington, Virginia Beach, and Richmond, they and their expert teams strive to provide every customer with unrivaled personalized service tailored to their organizational needs.
