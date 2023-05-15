FIRST PICTURE OF OTTO THE CLOWN TO CELEBRATE COMPLETION OF PRINCIPAL PHOTOGRAPHY ON 'CHARLIE SHAW'S REVENGE'

Otto the Clown played by James Payton, photo by Sarah Olivier Photography

EASTBOURNE, WEST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Drop Dead Films Ltd, the Eastbourne-based award-winning film production company, celebrated the completion of principal photography on its latest feature film 'Charlie Shaw's Revenge' by releasing a first-look image of the eponymous character of the film.

Charlie Shaw's alter ego, a clown called Otto, played by 'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix' and 'Captain America: The First Avenger' actor James Payton, is featured in this iconic image taken by Sarah Olivier Photography. Make-up is by Kate Griffiths and costume is by Anastasia Jardin.

The plot of the film is being kept under wraps for the time being, but Charlie Shaw and Otto play a key role in the film, which completed principal photography at the weekend.

Director John Langridge and Producer Justin Hayward will be taking news of the production to the Cannes Film Festival this week, along with their plans for other intellectual property around the film and Drop Dead Films' up-coming slate.

About Charlie Shaw's Revenge:

Charlie Shaw's Revenge is a new feature length horror film from Drop Dead Films,

produced by John Langridge, Justin Hayward and Renato Pires. It is written and

directed by John Langridge and began filming on 20th April 2023 in Hailsham.

About Drop Dead Films:

Drop Dead Films was formed in January 2015 by writer, director and producer John

Langridge and producer-writer Emily Wells. It is a multi-award-winning

independent film and television production company based in East Sussex,

England.