Jewelers of America Announces 20 Under 40 in Jewelry Retail
The Jewelers of America 20 Under 40 in Jewelry Retail list recognizes young professionals who best embody an ability to lead and innovate.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jewelers of America (JA), the national trade association for businesses serving the fine jewelry marketplace, has announced the recipients of the 20 Under 40 in Jewelry Retail list. Jewelers of America’s 20 Under 40 recognition program, which began in 2022, celebrates young professionals who exemplify leadership skills and a commitment to elevating jewelry retail for tomorrow’s jewelry consumers.
A panel of industry judges reviewed nominees from JA Retail Members across the country and had the difficult task of narrowing the applications down to 20 individuals.
“Jewelers of America recognizes the importance of shining a spotlight on the up-and-coming talent found at member stores nationwide. These recipients’ dedication to their craft, community and the industry will pave the way for a brighter future and the next generation of jewelry industry professionals,” says Jewelers of America President & CEO David Bonaparte.
All the winning jewelers are members of Jewelers of America, which are among the most reputable jewelers in the United States, backed by an annual commitment to JA’s Code of Professional Practices. Jewelers of America’s 20 Under 40 in Jewelry Retail List Class of 2023 recipients are as follows:
• Jessica Adler Gerring, Adler's Diamonds, Owner/Chief Operating Officer |St. Louis, MO
• Raeann Baribault Schwartz, Baribault Jewelers, Partner & Chief Marketing Officer | Glastonbury, CT
• Alex Bellman, Bellman Jewelers, COO | Manchester, NH
• Brandon Boudreaux, Boudreaux’s Jewelers, Chief Operating Officer | Metairie, LA
• Maria Brown, Exclusively Diamonds, Vice President and Co-Owner | Mankato, MN
• Trish Carruth, Your Personal Jeweler, Founder & Lead Designer | Royal Oak, MI
• Marino A. Costello, Costello Jewelry Company, General Manager | Naperville, IL
• Matthew Fink, Fink’s Jewelers, President | Roanoke, VA
• Lauren Forbes, Valerie Madison Fine Jewelry, Director of Diamonds and Gemstones |Seattle, WA
• Stephanie Gottlieb, Stephanie Gottlieb Fine Jewelry, Founder and CEO |New York, NY
• Angela Hope, Ben Bridge Jeweler, Vice President of Merchandise | Seattle, WA
• Allison Leitzel Williams, Leitzel’s Jewelry, Co-Owner & President | Hershey & Myerstown, PA
• Nikia Levesque, Day’s Jewelers, Vice President of Marketing | Waterville, ME
• Natacha Metayer, JNCY Jewelers, President & Owner | Miami, Fl
• Isreal Morales, Sky Diamond Jewelers, Owner | New Windsor, NY
• Lexis S. Parker, Huntington Fine Jewelers, Director of Training | Oklahoma City, OK
• Emily Phillippy, Emily Chelsea Jewelry, Owner | Philadelphia, PA
• Courtney Sivard, BC Clark Jewelers, Director of Marketing | Oklahoma City, OK
• Abby Snow, Metalmark Fine Jewelry, Co-Owner/Manager | Phoenix, AZ
• Scott Udell, London Jewelers, Vice President | Manhasset, NY
For more information about the 20 Under 40 list, visit https://www.jewelers.org/ja/events-news/20-under-40.
Amanda Gizzi
Jewelers of America
+1 6464681687
agizzi@jewelers.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram