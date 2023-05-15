Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,708 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,480 in the last 365 days.

Jewelers of America Announces 20 Under 40 in Jewelry Retail

Jewelers of America's 20 Under 40 in Jewelry Retail features 20 jewelers who elevate and inspire growth in jewelry retail.

Jewelers of America selects 20 Under 40 in Jewelry Retail

The Jewelers of America 20 Under 40 in Jewelry Retail list recognizes young professionals who best embody an ability to lead and innovate.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jewelers of America (JA), the national trade association for businesses serving the fine jewelry marketplace, has announced the recipients of the 20 Under 40 in Jewelry Retail list. Jewelers of America’s 20 Under 40 recognition program, which began in 2022, celebrates young professionals who exemplify leadership skills and a commitment to elevating jewelry retail for tomorrow’s jewelry consumers.

A panel of industry judges reviewed nominees from JA Retail Members across the country and had the difficult task of narrowing the applications down to 20 individuals.

“Jewelers of America recognizes the importance of shining a spotlight on the up-and-coming talent found at member stores nationwide. These recipients’ dedication to their craft, community and the industry will pave the way for a brighter future and the next generation of jewelry industry professionals,” says Jewelers of America President & CEO David Bonaparte.

All the winning jewelers are members of Jewelers of America, which are among the most reputable jewelers in the United States, backed by an annual commitment to JA’s Code of Professional Practices. Jewelers of America’s 20 Under 40 in Jewelry Retail List Class of 2023 recipients are as follows:
• Jessica Adler Gerring, Adler's Diamonds, Owner/Chief Operating Officer |St. Louis, MO
• Raeann Baribault Schwartz, Baribault Jewelers, Partner & Chief Marketing Officer | Glastonbury, CT
• Alex Bellman, Bellman Jewelers, COO | Manchester, NH
• Brandon Boudreaux, Boudreaux’s Jewelers, Chief Operating Officer | Metairie, LA
• Maria Brown, Exclusively Diamonds, Vice President and Co-Owner | Mankato, MN
• Trish Carruth, Your Personal Jeweler, Founder & Lead Designer | Royal Oak, MI
• Marino A. Costello, Costello Jewelry Company, General Manager | Naperville, IL
• Matthew Fink, Fink’s Jewelers, President | Roanoke, VA
• Lauren Forbes, Valerie Madison Fine Jewelry, Director of Diamonds and Gemstones |Seattle, WA
• Stephanie Gottlieb, Stephanie Gottlieb Fine Jewelry, Founder and CEO |New York, NY
• Angela Hope, Ben Bridge Jeweler, Vice President of Merchandise | Seattle, WA
• Allison Leitzel Williams, Leitzel’s Jewelry, Co-Owner & President | Hershey & Myerstown, PA
• Nikia Levesque, Day’s Jewelers, Vice President of Marketing | Waterville, ME
• Natacha Metayer, JNCY Jewelers, President & Owner | Miami, Fl
• Isreal Morales, Sky Diamond Jewelers, Owner | New Windsor, NY
• Lexis S. Parker, Huntington Fine Jewelers, Director of Training | Oklahoma City, OK
• Emily Phillippy, Emily Chelsea Jewelry, Owner | Philadelphia, PA
• Courtney Sivard, BC Clark Jewelers, Director of Marketing | Oklahoma City, OK
• Abby Snow, Metalmark Fine Jewelry, Co-Owner/Manager | Phoenix, AZ
• Scott Udell, London Jewelers, Vice President | Manhasset, NY

For more information about the 20 Under 40 list, visit https://www.jewelers.org/ja/events-news/20-under-40.


Amanda Gizzi
Jewelers of America
+1 6464681687
agizzi@jewelers.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

You just read:

Jewelers of America Announces 20 Under 40 in Jewelry Retail

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more