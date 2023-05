Unleashing Automotive Performance : The Dynamics of Automotive Dyno Testing and Tuning

Automotive Dyno Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATESย , May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A dynamometer or a dyno measures the torque and rotational speed of an engine, motor or other rotating prime movers simultaneously. A dynamometer is responsible for the instantaneous power or torque calculation required to operate a driven machine, such as pump, and display it as kilowatt (kW) or brake horsepower (BHP). It is also used to measure rotational speed, accelerations of rollers, resistance generated by electromagnetic brakes, fuel consumption, and emissions. Its various applications are expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Automotive manufacturing companies have been hit hard with closures and suspending of operations at production plants, warehouses, and mines across the globe.

Large automation manufacturing companies have slashed capital expenditures for 2020 to counter the collapse in consumer and material demand during the global lockdown.

Industrial automation was not in a great place before COVID-19 outbreak. Moreover, it has further slowed by flat capital expenditure and declining industrial production.

The virus may force companies to accelerate investment in factory automation when the global economy eventually rebounds, but it is expected to take a while.

๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐ข๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ: ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐œ๐ž๐ง๐š๐ซ๐ข๐จ ๐š๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ, ๐ญ๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ, ๐๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐š๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ

Increase in vehicle population across several regions and rise in growth rates in the APAC region are expected to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, the cost of a dynamometer can play a huge role to restrain the growth of the market as it is more expensive than either of its competitive instruments. Furthermore, the global automotive dyno market is capital-intensive in terms of testing facilities & dynamometer machines, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the global automotive dyno market.

Increasing growth rates in APAC:

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region has witnessed tremendous growth potential over the global market in the last decade, and started developing at a very high rate, which lead to innovation and adoption of new technologies around the globe. Therefore, the market has the potential to grow exponentially in the APAC region, and is projected to enhance the growth of automation along with the global automotive dyno market over the forecast period.

Increasing vehicle population across several regions:

The number of vehicles on the road is increasing daily as the population is growing at a very rapid rate. This has led to an increase in demand for vehicles. However, potential expansion of the middle class is expected to be a boon to future vehicle demand in developing nations, which is projected to drive the growth of the global automotive dyno market.

