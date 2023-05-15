Dr. John Manzella Scholarship for Second Opportunities Announces One-Time Award for Students Affected by Incarceration
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dr. John Manzella Scholarship for Second Opportunities is proud to announce its inaugural scholarship award of $1,000 for students who have overcome adversity due to a family member being incarcerated. Dr John Manzella, a physician and entrepreneur, has created this scholarship to support students in achieving their educational goals and to help reduce recidivism in the criminal justice system.
To be eligible for the scholarship, students must currently be enrolled at a university in the United States or be a high school student who will attend university in the future. The scholarship will be awarded based on an essay contest, with one winner selected for the best essay of less than 1000 words answering the following question: "Describe an issue with the criminal justice system today, and how it could be improved to reduce recidivism."
Dr. John Manzella believes that education is a powerful tool for change and hopes that the scholarship will inspire students to pursue their dreams and create a positive impact in their communities. "I have seen firsthand the impact that incarceration can have on families and communities," said Dr. Manzella. "I hope that this scholarship will provide an opportunity for students who have faced similar challenges to pursue their educational goals and make a difference in the world."
Dr. Manzella has had a successful career for almost thirty years, combining the skillsets of a physician and entrepreneur. He graduated with his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Marquette University and earned his doctorate degree in 1995 from the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine. In 2013, he received his PhD in Health Care Management from the University of Rochville.
Throughout his career, Dr. Manzella has used his businesses to help his community. He founded a start-up business in 2009 called LV Housecalls.com, which is a house call based medical practice serving northeastern Pennsylvania. Dr. Manzella currently works as the Medical Director and Practice Manager there. He is also Physician Liaison and Billing Specialist for Topper Medical located in Allentown, PA. He has served as a physician consultant and assists companies with optimizing their billing, coding, documentation, and office procedures in that role since 2013.
The deadline to apply for the scholarship is June 15, 2023. The winner will be announced on July 15, 2023. Applications will be reviewed by a panel of judges, and the winner will be selected based on the quality and creativity of their essay submission.
Dr. Manzella is committed to giving back to his community and hopes that this scholarship will make a difference in the lives of students affected by incarceration. "I believe that education is the key to creating positive change in our society," said Dr. Manzella. "I am honored to be able to support students who have faced adversity and hope that this scholarship will help them achieve their dreams."
For more information about the Dr. John Manzella Scholarship for Second Opportunities and to apply, please visit https://drjohnmanzellascholarship.com/dr-john-manzella-scholarship/.
