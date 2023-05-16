DEC Institute partners with Pearson VUE to certify Blockchain, Cryptoasset, and Web3 professionals
The DEC Institute has partnered with Pearson VUE, the global leader in computer-based testing, for global delivery of the CDAA® and CBA® examinations.ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The DEC Institute, a global consortium of leading academic and industry players and provider of professional certifications on Web3-related technologies, has partnered with Pearson VUE, the global leader in computer-based testing, for global delivery of the CDAA® and CBA® examinations.
The CDAA® - Chartered Digital Asset Analyst and CBA® - Chartered Blockchain Analyst are the premier professional certifications for crypto and blockchain-related programs worldwide, assessing the knowledge of professionals in the areas of technology, business and economics, and legal and regulatory. Candidates from both the financial services and non-financial services industries will have the option to sit for the examination either in one of Pearson VUE’s worldwide test centres, or by using OnVUE, Pearson VUE’s online-proctoring solution, which is accessible in over 180 countries.
To help professionals prepare and succeed in the examination, the DEC Institute has launched preparatory online courses in partnership with edX, a leading online learning platform, which include instructions from experts at top institutions and organizations.
Arno Pernthaler, CEO of the DEC Institute, says, “Forming a business partnership with Pearson VUE demonstrates the mutual values and firm dedication to ensuring broad access for CDAA® and CBA® candidates to take the exams. The DEC Institute is excited that this partnership will further increase the DEC's worldwide presence while simultaneously upholding rigorous standards for test security, reliability, and integrity.”
Matthew Poyiadgi, Vice President, EMEA at Pearson VUE, shares that it is vitally important that new, developing, and future industries and the careers within these industries incorporate certifications and qualifications.
“For these new industries and careers to thrive, the skills needed for these careers need to be certified to ensure the professionals maintain the necessary knowledge, competence and professional standards. This in turn ensures a higher degree of trust and assurance for the businesses that the professionals represent. More than ever, partnerships like this demonstrate Pearson VUE's commitment to developing future industries and careers,” says Poyiadgi.
As regulatory environments and adoption of blockchain technology and digital assets continue to evolve and expand globally, job markets likewise grow across the entire value chain of the industry. The DEC Institute tests the knowledge of prospective professionals and builds a global community of experts to address the industry’s skills shortages. By making expert knowledge measurable and verifiable, the DEC Institute creates a new level of competitiveness for employees and gives employers an indication of whether an applicant meets the knowledge and professional requirements of the position.
Leading academic institutions such as the University College London Centre for Blockchain Technologies, The National University of Singapore School of Computing, The University of British Columbia, the Politecnico di Milano Graduate School of Business, the Frankfurt School of Finance & Management, the IIIT- Hyderabad, and the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences & Arts are active members of the DEC and have joined forces for a common vision: to launch the highest knowledge and benchmark industry standard for anyone working in blockchain, cryptocurrencies, digital assets, and Web3. The unique and global collaboration was created out of a shared commitment and belief that the industry requires an international standard for professional excellence.
About DEC Institute
The DEC Institute is a global, mission-driven organization, co-founded by the leading blockchain, cryptoassets and Web3 focused universities worldwide, and serving the global talent and professional development market. DEC believes that high-quality professionals contribute significantly to the advancement and sustainable functioning of the industry. It´s mission is to provide value to this profession through a platform for knowledge distribution and certification and by engaging with the industry to advance the newest developments, expertise, and professional standards of practice. For more information, please visit Decinstitute.org.
About Pearson VUE
Pearson VUE has been a pioneer in the computer-based testing industry for decades, delivering more than 19 million certification and licensure exams annually in every industry from academia and admissions to IT and healthcare. We are the global leader in developing and delivering high-stakes exams via the world's most comprehensive network of nearly 20,000 highly secure test centres as well as online testing in over 180 countries. Our leadership in the assessment industry is a result of our collaborative partnerships with a broad range of clients, from leading technology firms to government and regulatory agencies. For more information, please visit PearsonVUE.com.
Robert Elden
DEC Institute
7590426857 ext.
robert.elden@decinstitute.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other