Insightful and Contemplative: Poetry Collection BOOK OF GOD Journeys Into the Spiritual Universe

Palmetto Publishing’s latest book of poetry explores spirituality and the all-encompassing presence of a higher power

/EIN News/ -- Charleston, SC, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Book of God, Chicago poet Terry Jacobus presents a collection of poetry for the ages. Featuring a wide spectrum of ideas and insights on the existence and presence of God, Jacobus explores spirituality in a way that feels accessible and entertaining. At times serious and at times whimsical, his poems take on a life of their own as readers are left to contemplate their own connection to a higher power.

“Terry takes us on a delightful trip through the byways of the Universe where God can be cosmic music, resonating in continuous harmony throughout hyperspace or more literally playing baseball with the planet ‘sending spirit angels over immortal fences.’ A master of the aphoristic form—the lines are centered and short so the words hang in space—these musings will make you laugh out loud but also move you with their insight and sudden beauty.” —Jennifer Dunbar Dorn, English writer and filmmaker

Book of God is available for purchase online at Amazon.com. For more information on the book and Terry Jacobus, please visit any of his social media platforms.

Facebook: John Infortunio

Instagram: @johninfortunio

Twitter: @TooMuchInfoJohn

About the Author:

Terry Jacobus is a writer and poet. He is the author of The Simple Ballad, Fine, and Souvenir as well as Lotus and Poems, which was written in collaboration with Swiss artist Petra Blum. His writing is featured in the bestselling textbook Spoken Word Revolution. A former correspondent for the University of Colorado’s literary magazine Rolling Stock and poetry editor for Strong Coffee magazine, Terry was instrumental in the creation of poetry bouts, a style of poetry competitions in Chicago. As an adjunct professor at Northeastern Illinois University, he has lectured at universities across the country. Terry received his degree in secondary education and creative writing from Northeastern in 1971, where he studied with Gwendolyn Brooks and was mentored by Ed Dorn. He currently resides in Chicago.

