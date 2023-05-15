Turbo Mills Market to be Worth US$ 1.94 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Report

Increasing Need for Efficient, Sustainable, and Cost-effective Grinding Solutions Driving Demand for Turbo Mills

Turbo mills are high-speed mills that use a combination of impact and shearing forces to grind and pulverize materials. Turbo mills are commonly used in the pharmaceutical, chemical, food, and cosmetic industries. The market for turbo mills is expected to grow in the coming years due to increasing demand for efficient and cost-effective grinding solutions. Technological advancements in turbo mill design and increasing focus on automation and process control are also expected to drive market growth.

Technological advancements in turbo mill design, such as improvements in the design of grinding chambers, wear protection, and automation, are also expected to drive market growth. These advancements are helping manufacturers improve the efficiency, reliability, and ease of use of turbo mills, making them more attractive to customers.

In 2020, Hosokawa Micron Group launched the new Alpine AFG Fluidized Bed Jet Mill, which features a modular design for easy installation and maintenance. The company also announced plans to expand its manufacturing facilities in Japan and the United States to meet the growing demand for its products.



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global turbo mills market is valued at US$ 1.25 billion in 2023.

Demand for turbo mills is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

The market is estimated to touch US$ 1.94 billion by the end of 2033.

Sales of turbo mills in China are projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.8% through 2033.

Demand for turbo mills in the United States is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7%.



“Manufacturers are increasingly offering customizable turbo mills to cater to specific applications in response to the growing demand for specialized solutions in various industries. These mills come with varying specifications, capacities, and features, enabling manufacturers to meet the unique needs of their customers,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Hellmich GmbH and Co. KG

Gotic GmbH

APC Analytics

Freund-Turbo Corporation

Mill Powder Tech Co. Ltd.

RME Inc.

Sweed Machinery, Inc.

SF Engineering Works

Teagle Machinery Ltd.



Market Competition

Some of the key players operating in the turbo mills market include Hosokawa Alpine AG, NETZSCH Grinding & Dispersing, Pallmann Industries, Inc., Frewitt Fabrique de Machines SA, and IKA Werke GmbH & Co. KG. These companies offer a wide range of turbo mills with varying specifications and capacities to cater to the diverse needs of their customers.

Overall, the turbo mills market is expected to experience steady growth in the coming years as more industries recognize the benefits of using these high-speed mills for their grinding and pulverizing needs.

In 2021, NETZSCH Group introduced the new DeltaVita 15-300 Grinding and Dispersing System, which features a compact design and a high level of automation. The system is designed for use in the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and food industries.



Key Segments of Turbo Mills Industry Research Report

By Type : Vertical Horizontal

By End Use : Pharmaceuticals Food & Beverages Chemicals

By Power Capacity : Less Than 20 HP 20 to 50 HP 50 to 100 HP Above 100 HP

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global turbo mills market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (vertical, horizontal), power capacity (less than 20 HP, 20 to 50 HP, 50 to 100 HP, above 100 HP), and end use (pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, chemicals), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

