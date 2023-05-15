Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,562 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,308 in the last 365 days.

Doors Open Richmond Returns in June: A Celebration of the City’s Diversity and Rich Heritage

A weekend of immersion into Richmond’s dynamic communities and storied past, showcasing the city’s hidden gems

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND, British Columbia, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Richmond Museum Society is pleased to announce the return of the annual Doors Open Richmond (DOR) event, taking place June 3-4, 2023. This free, in-person event invites residents and visitors to explore 39 diverse cultural places and civic services of Richmond.

“Doors Open Richmond is not just an event; it’s a distinctive occasion for individuals to explore the intriguing narratives and notable landmarks that define our city”, says Bilan Hassan, Vice-Chair of the Richmond Museum Society. “This year, we are thrilled to be fully back in-person. We invite everyone to partake in the festivities that celebrate Richmond’s rich cultural diversity and important City services, whether it be experienced through world-class cuisine or via behind-the-scenes access to our civic landmarks and places of faith.”

This year’s event features an array of in-person activities and guided tours that showcase Richmond’s diversity alongside its civic services, providing unique experiences for the whole family.

Highlights of Doors Open Richmond 2023 include:

  1. Several new sites for 2023 highlight the city’s vibrant cultural mosaic. Among these additions are the Richmond Multicultural Community Services, offering Richmond newcomers an introductory public art bus tour that takes them through local parks and public spaces to discover diverse art installations. Meanwhile, the Turkish Canadian Society invites visitors to indulge in a mesmerizing cultural experience featuring a blend of traditional and contemporary Turkish art, crafts, cuisine, and performances, including a Turkish choir and folk dances.
  2. An opportunity to learn Richmond’s unique places of faith on a bus tour including three visits to locations throughout Richmond. Tours include two stops along No. 5 Road known as the “Highway to Heaven”, including Az-Zahraa Islamic Centre, Lingyen Mountain Temple, Richmond Jamia Mosque, and Thrangu Monastery Canada, and either the Steveston Buddhist Temple or Eastern Catholic Church Richmond.
  3. The return of the popular 39 Service Battalion & 12 Service Battalion Museum, where visitors can witness the dedication of everyday citizens who voluntarily train to support the local army reserve. Visitors can learn about the work happening at the Battalion through displays and insightful commentary from volunteer hosts.
  4. A new bus tour of these sites that highlight the diversity of food available in Richmond. Included on the tour is a visit to Anar Persian Cuisine, where guests can immerse themselves in Persian culture and sample an array of traditional dishes; Lamajoun Armenian Restaurant, a family-owned business that showcases authentic Armenian and Georgian cuisine, complemented by exquisite clary art from an Armenian artist; and Sanduz Estate wines, boasting one of the largest wine selections in BC set in the heart of Richmond’s rich agricultural lands.
  5. An emphasis on accessibility, with wheelchair and walker friendly bus tours to provide seamless access to the featured sites and some sites providing Cantonese or Mandarin speaking guides.

For more information about Doors Open Richmond 2023 and the full list of participating sites, including bus tour options, visit richmondmuseum.ca/doors-open. Please note that open hours vary for each site and may require pre-registration.

Established in 2008, Doors Open Richmond is the longest-running Doors Open event in British Columbia. The local event is part of the Doors Open Canada program and is supported by the City of Richmond, the BC Arts Council and Canadian Heritage. The event is produced by the Richmond Museum Society.

About the Richmond Museum

The Richmond Museum aims to inspire curiosity about the City of Richmond’s history and its place in the world. The museum collects, documents, researches, preserves, exhibits and interprets objects of historical and cultural significance to the development of the city. Through storytelling, collections and education programs, the museum’s goal is to create moments of wonder and understanding.

Social Media

Facebook: @RichmondMuseum
Instagram: @RichmondMuseum
Twitter: @Richmond_Museum
YouTube: RichmondMuseum
#DoorsOpenRichmond

Media Contact:

Kirstin Richter
kirstin@thesocialagency.ca

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c126bfe0-7533-4b4c-880d-3ae7cd03d6e3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/95b6b56d-73bd-4c36-9d51-bb1018b2e36a


Doors Open Richmond

Doors Open Richmond is a free annual celebration that raises civic awareness and showcases the diverse, multicultural places and communities of the city.
2023 Doors Open Richmond Sponsors

Thank you to our 2023 supporters!

You just read:

Doors Open Richmond Returns in June: A Celebration of the City’s Diversity and Rich Heritage

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more