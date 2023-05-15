Casino Management Systems Market worth $13.7 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.4%: Report by MarketsandMarkets™

As per the report by MarketsandMarkets, the global Casino Management Systems Market size is projected to reach USD 13.7 Billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period, 2020-2025

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Casino Management Systems Market is projected to grow from USD 6.4 billion in 2020 to USD 13.7 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.4% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The evolving lifestyle and societal concerns and increasing use of cashless slot machines and server-based gaming to drive the market growth.

Scope of the Report

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2014–2025 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2020–2025 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered component, application, end user, and region Geographies covered North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and Latin America. Major companies covered Novomatic (Austria), Konami Gaming (Japan), Agilysys (US), Scientific Games (US), Oracle (US), Winsystems (Spain), Panasonic (Japan), Ensico Gaming (Slovenia), Apex Pro Gaming (Czechia), Amatic Industries (Austria), Honeywell (US), Dallmeier (Germany), HCL (India), Playtech (UK) and many more.

The scope of this report covers the casino management system market by component, by application, by end-user, and region. This study provides an analysis of the casino management system market since 2020, based on contemporary trends and developments, and its potential growth from 2020 to 2025. It provides detailed trends, vendors’ shares, size, forecast, and analysis of key players in the market.

Based on regions, the casino management system market in Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The countries in this region have been witnessing a significant increase in the adoption of casino management system and services. APAC is also proactively leading the charge in the development and adoption of many new technologies.

This growth is attributed to the presence of emerging economies, such as China, Japan, Singapore and Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). Currently, countries across this region are flooded with many Enterprises that account for the employment of more than 70% of the population. The changing lifestyle in the region have increased the visitors in the casinos, leading India, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, and Singapore to adopt the best-in-class casino management systems, and business expansions by global vendors are expected to be the driving factors for the growth of the casino management system market.

Based on component, the service to account for a highest CAGR during the forecast period. Services segment comprise consulting, support and maintenance, and deployment and integration. Casinos use the latest techniques, comprehensive strategies, and skills to fulfill the requirements for efficiently managing the casinos. They also offer customized implementation and risk assessment, and assist with the deployment of casino management system solutions using industry-defined best practices.

Market Players

Major vendors offering casino management system software include Novomatic (Austria), Konami Gaming (Japan), Agilysys (US), Scientific Games (US), Oracle (US), Winsystems (Spain), Panasonic (Japan), Ensico Gaming (Slovenia), Apex Pro Gaming (Czechia), Amatic Industries (Austria), Honeywell (US), Dallmeier (Germany), HCL (India), Playtech (UK), Cyrun (US), IGT (UK), LGS (US), Wavestore (UK), Tangam Systems (US), Advansys (Slovenia), Avigilon (Canada), Casinfo Systems (US), RNGplay (India), FunFair (Ireland), Gaming Analytics (US), Delta Casino Systems (US), DAObet (Singapore), CasinoFlex Systems (Bulgaria), Omnigo (US), NtechLab (Russia), Nelysis (US), and Bateleur Systems (India).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the projected market value of the global Casino Management Systems Market?

The global market of casino management systems is projected to reach USD 13.7 billion.

What are the major revenue pockets in the Casino Management Systems Market currently?

Asia Pacific (APAC) has witnessed an advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR in the global Casino management system market during the forecast period. APAC constitutes major economies, such as China, Japan, Singapore, and Australia and New Zealand, which are expected to register high growth rates in the casino management system market. In recent years, the APAC region has undergone tremendous economic growth, political transformations, and social changes. India, Japan, and Singapore, and Australia are the new casino heavens for gamblers and are attracting new casinos in the region. These new casinos are attracting installations of more deployment of IT solution and systems. Post-pandemic the APAC has become new revenue generating regional market and will lead in next couple of years in terms of revenues.

