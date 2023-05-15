Seventy2 Capital ranked as one of Washington Business Journals’ 2023 Best Places to Work

We strongly believe that, by treating our team members well and supporting their growth, we enable them to provide the best client service. Employee and client satisfaction is our top priority.” — Emily McManaman, HR & Operations Director

BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, a client-centered, fast growing, independent wealth management practice headquartered in the Washington – Baltimore region, announced today that Washington Business Journal has included them on their 2023 Best Places to Work list. With an overall score of 97 out of 100, the practice ranked as number 17 on the list of small companies.

“We are proud to be honored as a leading employer in the Washington, D.C. area,” said Emily McManaman, Human Resources and Operations Director. “We strongly believe that, by treating our team members well and supporting their personal and professional growth, we enable them to provide the best client service. Employee and client satisfaction is our top priority.”

The Best Places to Work list recognizes companies and non-profits that prioritize creating a positive work environment for their employees. Results are determined using an employee survey administered by Quantum Market Research that analyzes team effectiveness, retention, alignment with company goals, trust in co-workers and leadership, individual contribution, manager effectiveness, feeling valued, work engagement, practices, communication, resources, individual needs, personal engagement, and team dynamics. View the full list on bizjournals.com>>

Anonymous feedback submitted by Seventy2 Capital employees included:

“I rated the organization with strong markings because I believe the leadership is incredible and they have built a special, unique company that portrays key values and beliefs. The organization is able to move forward in a positive, productive manner without losing sight of the main purpose of providing our clients with the highest level of care and customer service. Employees truly seem to be grateful to be working in such a positive environment.”

“In my time here, I have received ample guidance and opportunities to learn and increase the scope of my responsibilities. My coworkers have integrity and experience and are valuable resources for my personal and professional growth. I like this company, I respect the leadership, and I feel recognized for going above and beyond my typical responsibilities. I am happily employed.”

“This organization truly wants everyone to succeed. I have worked in this industry for almost 40 years and this is the most caring, inclusive workplace with employees that are true team players, that I have ever encountered.”

“From day one they have acknowledged my work and have given me praise. Whenever I need support it is always readily available. They have been very accommodating with my long commute and work schedule. I feel like I'm treated as an equal is just about all aspects of my day to day.”

About Seventy2 Capital

Seventy2 Capital is a full-service, independent wealth management practice committed to supporting individuals, families, and business owners to achieve their financial goals. We are passionate about the work we do for our clients. We form a deep understanding of our client’s goals and values and then develop and implement customized strategies that fit those objectives. We have been recognized as one of the 2022 Forbes Top Wealth Management Teams - High Net Worth in the United States and 2023 Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams. Visit Seventy2Capital.com.

The Forbes Top Wealth Management Teams rating algorithm is based on the previous year’s industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue, and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC. Investment performance is not a criterion. Self-completed survey was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria. High Net Worth designates advisors whose account sizes are typically under $10mm, though may have accounts with higher amounts.

The Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams are evaluated on a range of factors for the Financial Advisor and their team, who specialize in serving individuals and families. Factors included in the ratings include their previous year’s size and shape, the regulatory records and credentials of their members, and the resources they have at their disposal to serve their client bases. Self-completed questionnaire was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For more than 20 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network (FiNet), the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what's right for clients.

Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. wfafinet.com. Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is a separate entity from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.

