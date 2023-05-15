Dr. Stephanie Molden is Among the First Doctors in America to be Named a Best Doctor by the Women’s Choice Award
My care philosophy is to care for the whole woman placing her goals first in a comfortable and caring atmosphere.”NEWTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Stephanie Molden, Urogynecologist in Newtown, Pennsylvania is Among the First Doctors in America to be Named a Best Doctor by the Women’s Choice Award
WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women’s Choice Award and partner to hundreds of hospitals and healthcare facilities, now identifies the Best Doctors across America, based on numerous points of objective criteria such as certifications and affiliations, minimum years of experience, medical license, and medical background checks, and a unique and stringent process of analyzing patient reviews from across numerous publicly available sources that would yield a minimum of a 4.2 patient satisfaction rating.
Dr. Stephanie Molden has earned the 2023 Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors designation demonstrating a strong commitment to patients. Dr. Molden strives to enhance her patient’s quality of life, providing individualized care for optimal results. Director of Medicine at the Female Pelvic Health Center, she is a pioneer in Medical Urogynecology and Female Cosmetic Gynecology. She has performed over 2000 minimally invasive procedures, including the first Urogynecologic surgeries using the daVinci robotic surgical system at both St Luke’s and St. Mary Medical Centers. She is one of a small number of doctors in the region to complete a three-year fellowship in Urogynecology, and one of the first in the entire country to be Board Certified. For Female Genital Cosmetic Surgery, she trained under Dr. David Matlock, “cosmetic surgeon to the stars,” in Beverly Hills. A lecturer noted researcher, and leading educator on Urogynecologic procedures, Dr. Molden is a proctor to an international list of surgeons, has appeared on national television to speak on Female Pelvic Health issues, presented at numerous national and international symposiums, and published in leading medical journals.
Consistently named to the list of Philadelphia area Top Doctors, Dr. Molden has changed the lives of countless women who thought they had run out of options with cutting-edge treatments. She and her staff focus on treating the “whole woman” in a comfortable & discrete atmosphere and treats patients for the full range of issues including various types of Prolapse, Overactive Bladder, and leaking from coughing, sneezing, or exercising.
Dr. Molden also treats Sexual Dysfunction and Intimate Wellness issues, such as Hormone Imbalance, Low Libido, Trouble with Orgasm, and performs Vaginal Rejuvenation and Female Genital Cosmetic procedures like Labiaplasty, Perineoplasty, and Vaginoplasty.
As the region’s leading Urogynecology and Cosmetic gynecology specialist, Dr. Molden is motivated by the gratification of helping women with pelvic disorders return to their normal lifestyle. Her mission is to provide the highest quality of care to her patients in an environment where they feel unrushed, thoroughly listened to, and well-informed.
"My care philosophy is to care for the whole woman placing her goals first in a comfortable and caring atmosphere.”
Delia Passi, Founder of Women’s Choice Award and leading consumer advocate for women says, “Women carry the burden of finding the best doctors for her and her family. We have helped millions of women find the Best Hospitals, Mammogram Centers, Breast Centers, and Nursing Homes for a dozen years and it’s time we help her find the Best Doctors”.
Earning the Women’s Choice Award is particularly challenging as it entails meeting specific criteria points as indicated in a national survey by women across America. And as research shows, women are the chief healthcare officers of the household and have the highest expectations of their providers- as they should.
Dr. Stephanie Molden is motivated by the gratification of helping women with pelvic disorders—including pelvic organ prolapse, urinary and bladder problems—return to their normal lifestyle.
She completed her training in Urogynecology with a three-year fellowship in a leading training program in the Lehigh Valley and is board-certified in urogynecology. Dr. Molden is an active member of the American Urogynecology Society (AUGS), participating in ongoing continuing education and research initiatives. She is also a member of the:
American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists
Society for Gynecologic Surgeons
Society for Urodynamics and Female Urology
International Urogynecology Association
American Medical Association
ABOUT WOMEN’S CHOICE AWARD®
The Women’s Choice Award has been identifying the Best Hospitals™ for over a decade. It is a trusted referral source and coveted credential that identifies the nation’s best hospitals based on robust criteria that include relevant clinical performance, patient satisfaction, and appropriate accreditations. The Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors™ recognizes doctors who are providing the highest level of care and commitment to their patient’s health and well-being. The Women's Choice Award is the only designation that takes into consideration the preferences of women when selecting a hospital or healthcare provider. Visit http://www.womenschoiceaward.com/ to learn more.
