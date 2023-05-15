Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program Benefits to Increase for 2023 Season

May 15, 2023 – This year’s Senior Farmers' Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) begins June 1, 2023.

SFMNP is designed to help supplement the diets of low-income seniors with fresh, nutritious produce while supporting South Carolina's local farmers. This seasonal USDA grant program allows qualifying individuals to purchase unprocessed fruits and vegetables from authorized farmers’ markets, roadside stands, and community-supported agriculture programs.

For 2023, eligible participants will receive $50 in the form of five checks ($10 each) to spend at participating authorized locations. Qualified seniors will need to visit a designated location in their county of residence and complete an application and present photo identification to participate. If approved, the qualified senior will receive their checks the same day. Applications will be accepted and checks will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis in the senior’s county of residence.

To qualify, South Carolina residents must be age 60 or older with a yearly income of $25,142 or less ($33,874 for 2 people), report their household size (jointly or separately), and have a legal form of identification.

To find a local distribution center by county, please click here.

SFMNP is available in all 46 counties this year thanks in part to SCDSS’ commitment to community partnerships and collaboration with senior serving organizations and non-profits throughout the state. SCDSS is continuing the partnership with Coastal Carolina National Bank (CCNB), to process the payments for the program. SCDSS appreciates CCNB for their support and partnership in helping to serve senior citizens and families.

The SFMNP is administered by the South Carolina Department of Social Services. For more information, contact Willie Nixon at (803) 898-1760 or email SFMNP-Applications@dss.sc.gov.

For more information about the Seniors Farmers Market Nutrition Program please visit here.

