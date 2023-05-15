Global Heat Stress Monitor Market revenue is estimated to cross US$ 23 Million at a CAGR of 4.5% by forecast ending 2033 | Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

As per FMI analysis, the United States has diverse climatic conditions. The temperature rise is causing heat stress in workplaces and other areas. Therefore, the United States heat stress monitor market is growing at a steady pace. In recent years, heat stress monitor equipment sales have seen a significant surge in China The growing demand for construction activities is expected to drive the United Kingdom heat stress monitor market.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global heat stress monitor market revenue is anticipated to reach US$ 14.8 Million in 2023. Future Market Insight evaluated a CAGR of 4.5% for the market between 2023 and 2033.



The market is expected to experience steady growth during the forecast period. They are used in different industries, including construction, agriculture, and manufacturing, where workers are exposed to high temperatures and humidity levels. The market is also anticipated to benefit from technological advancements in the coming years. Newer models are expected to offer advanced features, making them more efficient and user-friendly.

Key Drivers:

The recognition of the health hazards linked to heat stress among laborers is increasing

Governments and organizations are increasingly embracing safety regulations and guidelines

There is a surge in the requirement for heat stress monitoring devices in sectors like construction, mining, and defense

Technological advancements and novel developments in heat stress monitoring devices are emerging

Employers are prioritizing the safety and productivity of their workforce





Find an overview of this market in Sample report available in PDF format @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17192

Key Restraints:

The expense of heat stress monitoring devices is considerably high.

Employers are unaware of the advantages of heat stress monitoring due to insufficient knowledge and understanding.

There is a shortage of trained professionals to manage and decipher data from heat stress monitors.

Workers are reluctant to use or wear heat stress monitoring devices.

Key Trends:

Increasing integration of heat stress monitoring devices with other safety systems.

Development of wireless and Bluetooth-enabled heat stress monitors.

The demand for wearable heat stress monitoring devices is on the rise.

Cloud-based heat stress monitoring systems are gaining momentum.

Use of predictive analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning in heat stress monitoring.





Key Opportunities:

Smart factories and Industry 4.0 technologies are being increasingly adopted.

Heat stress monitoring devices are being integrated into other safety and health management systems.

Manufacturers and research institutions are collaborating to develop advanced heat stress monitoring devices.





Talk to our analyst and get the complete information of this report @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-17192

Key Takeaways:

The heat stress monitor market in the United States is expected to upsurge at 2.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

With a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period, the market in Japan is predicted to develop rapidly.

The heat stress monitor sector in China is expected to thrive considerably, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2033.

The market in South Korea is predicted to expand significantly between 2023 and 2033, reaching a CAGR of 4.9%.

The heat stress monitor industry in the United Kingdom is anticipated to rise profitably, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.7% through 2033.





Competitive Landscape:

In the heat stress monitor market, manufacturers are primarily focusing on developing advanced and innovative monitoring solutions. These solutions are designed to offer accurate and reliable readings to customers. Market players are investing heavily in research and development to enhance the capabilities of their products.

They are also seeking to expand their customer base by introducing new and improved products. Additionally, they are engaging in strategic partnerships, collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their market position. The goal is to gain a competitive edge and better meet the needs of customers in the market.

Key Players:

Nielsen-Kellerman

Extech Instruments

Besantek

Sper Scientific

PCE instruments





Grow your profit margin - buy this report at a discounted price now @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17192

Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Fix/Portable HSM

Handheld HSM

By Application:

Military

Athletics and Sports

Manufacturing Plants

Mining and Oil & Gas

Others





By Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services





By Life Form:

Human

Animals

By Technology:

Natural Wet Bulb

Without Wet Bulb

By Sensor Type:

Dry Bulb

Natural Wet Bulb

Black Globe Temperature

Relative Humidity

Air Flow Sensor





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa(MEA)





Recent Developments:

The Smart Heat Stress Monitoring Solution, a new product from the Qatar Mobility Innovations Centre (Qmic), was officially launched in March 2019. This system is highly advanced, fully automated, and comprehensive in its approach to measuring heat stress.

In March 2017, Nielsen-Kellerman's subsidiary, Kestrel Weather Instruments, introduced four revolutionary devices. These were specifically developed to evaluate heat stress situations for cattle and to deliver valuable insights to farmers and ranchers.

Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary |

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.5. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.6. Regulatory Landscape

3.6.1. By Key Regions

3.6.2. By Key Countries

3.10. Regional Parent Market Outlook

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) Projections, 2023 to 2033

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033

Explore FMI’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage on Testing Equipment Market Insights:

Continuous Emission Monitoring System Market Size: The continuous emission monitoring system market is capturing a valuation of US$ 2.72 Billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach US$ 4.22 Billion by 2033.

Trace Oxygen Analyzer Market Share: Trace Oxygen Analyzer Market by Product Type, Portability Type, End Use, & Region | Forecast 2023 to 2033.

ADAS Calibration Equipment Market Trends: The global ADAS calibration equipment market is set to reach around US$ 277.8 Million in 2023. Over the next ten years, global ADAC calibration sales are likely to rise at 12.6% CAGR by the end of 2033.

Optical Spectrum Analyzer Market Demand: Optical Spectrum Analyzer Market by Product Type, Mode, End Use & Region | Forecast 2023 to 2033

Spirometer Market Forecast: The global spirometer market size is set to reach US$ 616 Million in 2023. Overall sales of spirometer are likely to surge at 5.4% CAGR, taking the forecasted market valuation to US$ 1042.3 Million by the end of 2033.

Fiber Optic Test Equipment Market Analysis: Fiber Optic Test Equipment Market by Equipment Type, Portability Type, End Use & Region | Forecast 2023 to 2033

Microplate Instrumentation and Supplies Market Values: In the year 2023, it is anticipated that the global microplate instrumentation and supplies market is expected to be valued at US$ 6.4 Billion.

Soil Field Testing Equipment Market Sales: Soil Field Testing Equipment Market by Test Type, Site, Degree of Automation, End Use Industry & Region | Forecast 2023 to 2033.

Electrophoresis Equipment and Supplies Market: The Electrophoresis Equipment and Supplies Market is estimated to grow at a 4.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, from US$ 2.1 Billion in 2023 to US$ 3.4 Billion in 2033.

Automated Test Equipment Market: The automated test equipment market is set to thrive at a steady CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. The market holds a share of US$ 9.33 Billion in 2023 while it is anticipated to cross a value of US$ 23.76 Billion by 2033.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com