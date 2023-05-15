Industrial Nitrogen Market Analysis Outlook (2020-2027) Business Growth, Cost, Type, Key Products, Top Manufacturers

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing developments in the global healthcare sector due to technological advancement is expected to continue to drive global industrial nitrogen market

Industrial Nitrogen Market Size – USD 18.70 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.7%, Market trends – High demand from countries in APAC.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The industrial nitrogen market is expected to reach value of USD 29.36 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Liquid nitrogen is widely used in packaging of medical products as it helps to ensure and maintain product sterility. High purity nitrogen gas is introduced into the packaging before it is sealed, thereby creating a sterile environment to preserve and protect products during transportation and storage. Test kits for doctors’ offices, blood supplies, specimen containers, and other medical devices are examples of products frequently packaged with nitrogen gas.

Nitrogen generators are systems that produce high quality nitrogen gas and are used in medical equipment in laboratories and hospitals. Nitrogen generators are safer to use and easier to handle than high-force cylinders. These generators can be sued to control the amount of oxygen in the workspace, laboratories, or an entire enclosed area. Nitrogen generators are highly productive and efficient, and create a supply of nitrogen from the surrounding air. Not only do these systems enhance safety of facilities, but also lower costs and enables higher sterility and levels of operations at laboratories.

The reports cover key developments in the Industrial Nitrogen market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Industrial Nitrogen market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Industrial Nitrogen in the global market. The market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Industrial Nitrogen Market: Analysis by focusing on Competitive landscape and Key Developments

Praxair, Air Products and Chemicals, Air Liquide, Linde, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Cryotec, Bhuruka Gases Limited, Sudanese Liquid Air Company, Cross Country Infrastructure Services Inc., and Canair Nitrogen Inc.

Key Highlights of Report and Developments

In October 2018, Linde Group and Praxair merged to become a single entity with a market cap of USD 90 Billion. The merger would further help to consolidate position in the nitrogen market by becoming a global force in terms of geographic footprint.

In November 2020, Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLS) completed the takeover of the Microbulk cryogenic tank intellectual property, equipment, and related assets from IC Biomedical (ICB). Additionally, the acquisition adds a new, efficient engineered food processing tank to Chart Industries’ specialty product offering. These tanks are used in food plants to push liquid nitrogen into the blending process of chicken nuggets.

In 2019, Asia Pacific accounted for largest share of the global industrial nitrogen market revenue, and revenue share is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Demand for industrial nitrogen for food processing and packaging applications has been rising as a result of increasing food demand driven by a rapidly growing global population in countries in this region, as well as growing disposable income, changing lifestyle, improving living standards among consumers, and rapid industrialization.

The report further divides the Industrial Nitrogen market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Industrial Nitrogen market.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global industrial nitrogen market based on form, production technology, distribution and transportation, end-use, and region:

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2020-2027)

Compressed

Liquid

Production Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Cryogenic Fractional Distillation

Pressure Swing Adsorption

Membrane Separation

Distribution and Transportation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Cylinders

Bulk

Tonnage or Pipeline

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)

Metal Industry

Food and Beverages

Oil and Gas

Chemical

Electronics

A thorough analysis of every segment helps to make strategic decisions and make profitable investments in the future. Furthermore, it helps market players to gain a competitive edge. The Industrial Nitrogen Market analysis of segment and sub-segment is offered in graphical and tabular formats. This study is vital to understanding the highest revenue-generating and fasting-growing segments of the market. The global Industrial Nitrogen Market report offers a thorough study of the major market players that are currently dominating the industry. The report includes the production, sales, and revenue analysis of these companies. These companies have adopted various business strategies such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to maintain market position.

How will this Report Benefit you?

A 250-page report from Emergen Research includes 194 tables and 189 charts and graphics. Anyone in need of commercial, in-depth assessments for the global Industrial Nitrogen market, as well as comprehensive market segment analysis, can benefit from our new study. You can assess the whole regional and global market for Industrial Nitrogen with the aid of our recent study. To increase market share, obtain financial analysis of the whole market and its various segments. We think there are significant prospects in this industry for rapidly expanding energy storage technology. Look at how you may utilise the current and potential revenue-generating prospects in this sector. The research will also assist you in making better strategic decisions, enabling you to build growth strategies, strengthen competitor analysis, and increase business productivity.

