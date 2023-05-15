Dela Rosa: Manifestation / Explanation of Vote - SBN 1480 - Disability Pension of Veterans
May 15, 2023
OFFICE OF SENATOR RONALD "BATO" DELA ROSA
MANIFESTATION / EXPLANATION OF VOTE
Senate Bill No. 1480 - Disability Pension of Veterans
Mr. President, today's approval of the measure on rationalizing the disability pension of veterans is a testament that the government has not and will never forget the sacrifices of our veterans. They have risked their own lives for us to have the freedom we all enjoy today.
As a former military officer and police officer, I have witnessed their gallantry, unselfishness, and love for the country. No amount of monetary compensation can ever reward their service and dedication. However, let us not deny our heroes of the compensation and appreciation they so rightfully deserve.
To show our gratitude, we should ensure that our veterans receive a pension that will be adequate for their everyday needs which include medical. The enactment into law of this bill will help them get by constantly rising prices of basic commodities and medicines.
As I have mentioned numerous times, hindi matutumbasan ng kahit anong salapi ang sakripisyo ng ating mga beterano. It is my hope that through this measure, we can at least continuously honor their sacrifices which gave us peace and stability today.
Thank you, Mr. President.