Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,277 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,953 in the last 365 days.

Dela Rosa: Manifestation / Explanation of Vote - SBN 1480 - Disability Pension of Veterans

PHILIPPINES, May 15 - Press Release
May 15, 2023

OFFICE OF SENATOR RONALD "BATO" DELA ROSA
MANIFESTATION / EXPLANATION OF VOTE
Senate Bill No. 1480 - Disability Pension of Veterans

Mr. President, today's approval of the measure on rationalizing the disability pension of veterans is a testament that the government has not and will never forget the sacrifices of our veterans. They have risked their own lives for us to have the freedom we all enjoy today.

As a former military officer and police officer, I have witnessed their gallantry, unselfishness, and love for the country. No amount of monetary compensation can ever reward their service and dedication. However, let us not deny our heroes of the compensation and appreciation they so rightfully deserve.

To show our gratitude, we should ensure that our veterans receive a pension that will be adequate for their everyday needs which include medical. The enactment into law of this bill will help them get by constantly rising prices of basic commodities and medicines.

As I have mentioned numerous times, hindi matutumbasan ng kahit anong salapi ang sakripisyo ng ating mga beterano. It is my hope that through this measure, we can at least continuously honor their sacrifices which gave us peace and stability today.

Thank you, Mr. President.

You just read:

Dela Rosa: Manifestation / Explanation of Vote - SBN 1480 - Disability Pension of Veterans

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more