Swifty Global Files Impressive First Quarter of 2023 Disclosure, Demonstrating 11,500% Growth

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Dear Cashmere Holding Company (OTC: DRCR) known as Swifty Global (Swifty), is a technology company focused on creating ground-breaking solutions in the Fintech and Sports Betting Sectors. In 2022, the company already successfully obtained several licenses and launched its proprietary sports predictions swipe betting application, a traditional Sportsbook, Casino Gaming platforms, and a global digital wallet during the second half of 2022. As a result, the company is now actively executing its global growth strategy as demonstrated by its financial results.



Today, Swifty filed its impressive Quarter 1, 2023 financial results, with all metrics substantially increased from the same period 2022. The results are excellent considering that the company launched its first product to the market less than 12 months ago and has grown organically while also increasing its cash reserves and profitability. Swifty’s rapid growth trajectory is illustrated by revenues reaching $19 Million in the Q1 2023 vs $165,000 in Q1 2022, a quarter of quarter increase of 11,500%. Cash in the bank has also increased by 7,166% during the same period.

Swifty is fundamentally a technology company, having developed its own platforms, gaming technology and applications which it is in the process of rolling out under its global expansion plan. The in-house developed technology allows Swifty to expand even faster with less risk and less demand on its cash reserves. Under this model, the company is able to license its technology out to operators in specific regions who already have a large customer base, in return for a revenue share on all their bets. The company is expected to announce its first technology licensing deal during the month of May 2023, covering five countries.

Swifty intentionally delayed filing its S-1 Registration Statement during the first quarter for several strategic reasons including but not limited to macroeconomics, general alignment timing, and strategic planning for an uplist. However, the company intends to file its S-1 during the second quarter of 2023.

Swifty Global CEO, James Gibbons, commented: “I’m very proud of what the team has accomplished this quarter. We are tracking on or ahead of target in every area of the business. We are focused and determined to deliver our business plan ahead of schedule this year, setting the foundation for even greater accomplishments in the future.”

