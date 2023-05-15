Sharing Services Global Corporation (SHRG) Announces Launch of Probio8, a New Probiotic Dietary Supplement, by Its Subsidiary The Happy Co.

/EIN News/ -- PLANO, Texas, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG) (the "Company") today announces that its wholly owned subsidiary The Happy Co., a leading producer and distributor of nootropic, functional beverage products with a focus on health and wellness, has launched a new probiotic dietary supplement product called Probio8.



Consumed in capsule form daily, Probio8 delivers eight different strains of beneficial probiotics, prebiotics and postbiotics, and each daily dose contains up to 23 billion healthy bacteria. In addition, Probio8's more potent formulation represents a notable upgrade to The Happy Co.'s previous probiotic supplement and features updated packaging and product positioning.

"The pursuit of exceptional health is central to everything we do here," said John "JT" Thatch, CEO of SHRG. "We know that gut health is foundational to overall wellness, so developing a product as powerful as Probio8 means our customers have the greatest possible advantage when it comes to achieving their personal health goals."

"We've never been content to rest on the success of our existing products alone," continued Thatch. "We're committed to always expanding and improving what we do. Probio8 is a great example of how, even with our best products, we're always looking for opportunities to innovate and to serve our customers better."

Probio8 is gluten-free, sugar-free and vegan. A 30-day supply is available for purchase now, along with The Happy Co.'s full line of nutritional supplements, at TheHappyCo.com via the company's network of independent brand partners.

For more information, visit www.thehappyco.com .

About Sharing Services Global Corporation

Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG) is a publicly traded diversified company dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products and technologies. The Sharing Services combined platform leverages the capabilities and expertise of various companies that market and sell products direct to the consumer.

Additional information is contained in the Company’s 10-Q and 10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Visit: www.SHRGInc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including the Company's operating margin and rolling average annual growth in tangible book value per share, constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

Company Contact:

Sharing Services Global Corporation

Investor Relations

(469) 304-9400 Ext. 201

Info@SHRGinc.com