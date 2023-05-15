AMC Networks to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) will participate in the following investor conferences.



SVB MoffettNathanson's Inaugural Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference

May 17, 2023

Patrick O’Connell, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in meetings with investors.

TD Cowen’s 51st Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

June 1, 2023 at 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time

Patrick O’Connell, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate. A live webcast of the event will be available on the company’s website at www.amcnetworks.com under the heading “Investors.” A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

Gabelli Funds 15th Annual Media & Entertainment Symposium

June 8, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Patrick O’Connell, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate. A live webcast of the event will be available on the company’s website at www.amcnetworks.com under the heading “Investors.” A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks (Nasdaq: AMCX) is a global entertainment company known for its popular and critically acclaimed content. Its brands include targeted streaming services AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK and the anime-focused HIDIVE streaming service, in addition to AMC, BBC AMERICA (operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, IFC Films and RLJE Films. AMC Studios, the Company’s in-house studio, production and distribution operation, is behind some of the biggest titles and brands known to a global audience, including The Walking Dead, the Anne Rice catalog and the Agatha Christie library. The Company also operates AMC Networks International, its international programming business, and 25/7 Media, its production services business.

