iDirect Government Earns Washington Business Journal’s ‘Best Places to Work’ Honors for Fifth Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- HERNDON, Va., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iDirect Government (iDirectGov), a leading provider of satellite communications to the military and government, today announced it was named to the Washington Business Journal's (WBJ’s) Best Places To Work for the fifth consecutive year in the large company category, ranking 18th on the list. WBJ acknowledges the top 75 Greater Washington, D.C., companies for their workplace excellence based on survey responses from their respective employees.



“iDirect Government has an outstanding and innovative team who this achievement recognizes, and this is the best group of employees,” said Tim Winter, interim president of iDirect Government. “I'm thrilled to be working with the iDirectGov team to help achieve our vision to deliver secure MILSATCOM advancements to our customers and to build on our strong momentum.”

iDirectGov employees are all U.S. citizens, with a third being U.S. military veterans and more than 60% holding U.S. security clearances.

The Washington Business Journal website says: “Companies on the Best Places To Work list are known for recruiting and retaining the best and brightest employees.” The honorees were announced on May 11 and are listed on the Washington Business Journal Lists.

About iDirect Government

iDirect Government, LLC, delivers secure satellite-based voice, video and data applications with anytime and anywhere connectivity in the air, at sea and on land. iDirect Government’s advanced satellite IP solutions are used for critical ISR, airborne, maritime and COTM communications to support force protection, logistics, situational awareness, disaster recovery and emergency response.

Building on more than 15 years of global satellite communications experience, iDirect Government provides the most bandwidth-efficient, scalable and highly secure platform to meet specialized applications of multiple federal, state and local government agencies, including the Department of Defense, both domestically and abroad. iDirect Government, a U.S. corporation has been a trusted partner of the U.S. government for more than 18 years. All its employees are U.S. citizens, with a third being U.S. military veterans and more than 60% holding U.S. security clearances.

iDirect Government’s specialized technology includes transmission security (TRANSEC), Communication Signal Interference Removal (CSIR™) anti-jam technology and Open Antenna Modem Interface Protocol (OpenAMIP). All Defense-grade products sold by iDirect Government are designed, developed, assembled, programmed and verified within the United States.

