Acutus Medical to Showcase Innovative Cardiac Mapping and Ablation Technologies at HRS 2023

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acutus Medical, Inc. (“Acutus”) (Nasdaq: AFIB), an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) Annual Scientific Sessions in New Orleans, LA from May 19-21, 2023.



As an exhibitor at HRS, Acutus Medical will showcase its latest groundbreaking electrophysiology systems and technologies, including AcQMap®, the industry's only whole-chamber, single-beat, non-contact mapping system. Designed to help physicians advance the standard of care for patients with complex arrhythmias, AcQMap equips electrophysiologists with an unprecedented ability to map what was historically unmappable.

“We are pleased to join HRS ’23 to offer the industry an opportunity to engage directly with our state-of-the-art cardiac mapping and ablation therapy technologies, as well as meet with many of our key physician partners,” said David Roman, President & CEO of Acutus Medical. “The recently published RECOVER AF study is driving important discussions around the pivotal advantage AcQMap® offers physicians in the retreatment of AF. HRS provides an ideal forum to provide deeper insight into the study’s findings and further demonstrate AcQMap’s significant clinical benefits.”

Visitors to the Acutus Medical booth (#923) will have the opportunity to join Dr. Timothy Betts, Clinical Lead for Cardiac Electrophysiology at Oxford University Hospitals and Principal Investigator of RECOVER AF, for an in-booth presentation on the study’s results, as well as participate in peer-to-peer discussions about its findings and their impact on AF retreatment strategies.



In addition to Dr. Betts’ presentation, Acutus Medical is hosting a wide variety of events, including a range of peer-to-peer presentations from leading cardiac electrophysiologists and current Acutus users, live demonstrations and case reviews, and physician-led discussions. A full schedule of planned activities can be found here.

Furthermore, several physicians will also present their most recent AcQMap research. Notable highlights include Dr. Dhanunjaya Lakkireddy, Executive Director of the Kansas City Heart Rhythm Institute at HCA Midwest, Overland Park presenting new findings on the use of the AcQMap system for trigger mapping, titled “Non-Pulmonary Vein Triggers and Associated Pathological Substrate: Inroads into the Less Understood Science of Non-Paroxysmal Atrial Fibrillation Therapeutic Targets with a Novel Non-Contact Mapping System,” at the HRS Late Breaking Science Poster Session, as well as Dr. Simon James, Consultant Electrophysiologist, South Tees Hospitals NHS Trust, and Dr. Alexander Sharp, Clinical Research Fellow, John Radcliffe Hospital, who will deliver presentations during the Ablation Sessions.

“As a pioneer in the field of electrophysiology, Acutus Medical delivers cutting-edge tools that provide critical information conventional mapping systems cannot, which helps physicians deliver personalized therapy for atrial arrhythmias,” said Shibaji Shome, Ph.D., Vice President of Marketing at Acutus Medical. “As a premier global event, #HRS2023 is a critical opportunity to showcase the impact AcQMap, as well as the entire Acutus portfolio, has on the daily practice of electrophysiologists and foster fellowship among our user community to drive future investigations into the powerful benefits of non-contact mapping.”

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical (“Acutus” or the “Company”) is an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus is committed to advancing the field of electrophysiology with a unique portfolio of technologies and solutions designed to enable physicians to treat more patients more effectively. Through internal product development, acquisitions, and global partnerships, Acutus has established a global sales presence that delivers targeted electrophysiology solutions for the catheter-based treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. Founded in 2011, Acutus is based in Carlsbad, California.

Follow Acutus Medical on: Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Investor Contact

Caroline Corner

415-202-5678

caroline.corner@westwicke.com

Media Contact

Rhiannon Pickus

442-232-6094

Rhiannon.Pickus@acutus.com