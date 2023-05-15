CodeSee Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Danny Bloomfield as Head of Sales

Sales Veteran Joins Startup to Help Companies Revolutionize Development Workflows

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CodeSee , the world’s only code visibility platform that eliminates the guesswork from understanding, on or offboarding, building, and refactoring apps, today announced the addition of Danny Bloomfield as Head of Sales. With a proven track record of successful revenue generation at technology start-ups, Bloomfield will be responsible for spearheading CodeSee’s sales strategy, strengthening existing customer relationships, and driving revenue growth.



“We are thrilled to welcome Danny to our team,” said Shanea Leven, co-founder and CEO of CodeSee. "Danny’s extensive experience in building relationships and working with customers to solve complex business problems will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our business, and develop tools and solutions that make developers more efficient and effective."

Bloomfield brings 15+ years of experience to CodeSee, holding leadership positions at SocketLabs, Blue Lava, Inc., and Valimail. Earlier in his career, Bloomfield was Vice President of Sales and Business Development at UserVoice, building out the sales organization, process, and technology stack, growing the company 5x in just four years.

“Developers are a critical part of every business yet lack solutions to make reading code more visual - ultimately improving their work and making their jobs easier,” said Danny Bloomfield, Head of Sales of CodeSee. “I am excited to join the CodeSee team at this pivotal time in their growth and get this groundbreaking technology in the hands of developers worldwide so they can see the true impact code visualization can have on their work, saving them time and increasing productivity.”

CodeSee is the first code visibility platform, founded in 2019. The company has gained industry recognition, named as one of the hottest DevOps startups and a winner of the InfoWorld 2022 Technology of the Year Award. CodeSee is headquartered in San Francisco and has strong financial backing from leading venture capitalists including Uncork Capital, Wellington Access Ventures, Precursor Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, and M12. Follow @CodeSeeio on Twitter or visit CodeSee.io for more information.