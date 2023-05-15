La Chaîne des Rôtisseurs® will host the United States National Jeunes Chefs Rôtisseurs Competition and Culinary Weekend in Madison, Wisconsin, June 1-4, 2023

/EIN News/ -- MADISON, N.J., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Confrérie de la Chaîne des Rôtisseurs, the oldest and largest gastronomy and wine society in the world is pleased to announce that the United States National Jeunes Chefs Rôtisseurs (JCR) Competition will take place on June 3, 2023 at Madison Area Technical College in Madison, Wisconsin.



“The purpose of this competition is to encourage and promote the culinary expertise of young chefs in the tradition of the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs by exposing them to a competitive environment with their peers,” said Mark Wright, Vice Conseiller Culinaire et des Professionnels des Etats-Unis.

Competitors who must be under 27 years old on September 1st of the year of the International Competition are required to plan, prepare and plate three courses in four hours using a mystery basket of ingredients plus a typically stocked “pantry” of items. Jones Dairy Farm based in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin is the national sponsor of the US National JCR Competition.

“The JCR competition also offers the opportunity for the young chefs to showcase their talents and creativity in an international arena. The goal is to encourage cultural differences in food presentation and preparation using a traditional approach,” said Chef Reimund Pitz, Conseiller Culinaire et des Professionnels des Etats-Unis.

The National winner will advance to the International Competition of which the 46th competition this year will be held in Istanbul, Turkey between October 4-8, 2023. The first International Competition was held in Switzerland in 1977. US National Competition began in 1990.

There are eight (8) provincial winners who will compete in this year’s national competition. These young chefs are:

Charles Carpenter (Far West Province)

Kenneth Wong (Hawaii Province)

Bryce Booth (Midwest Province)

Jedidah Gaskin (Northeast Province)

Danika Holty (Pacific Northwest Province)

Fares Fiala (Southeast Province)

Austin Adams (South Central Province)

Torian Jenkins (Southwest Province)

In conjunction to watch the JCR competition in person, Chaîne US also has been hosting a Culinary Weekend since 2015. Professional seminars featuring Wisconsin flavors will take place while the competition is going on. The attendees can also watch the critiques from the judges, who are Chaîne’s professional members. “We take this opportunity to bring our members together for a good time while watching the competition. We would like to thank the involvement of local companies such as Jones Dairy Farm and Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese and many others. Their commitments further enhance the experience of this competition and culinary weekend for both our competitors and members,” said Bertrand de Boutray, Bailli Délégué des Etats-Unis.

About the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs

The Confrérie de la Chaîne des Rôtisseurs is the world’s oldest and largest gastronomy and wine society with more than 21,000 members worldwide in 74 countries. There are 130 chapters and about 5,000 members throughout the United States. Important programs include annual Jeunes Chefs Rôtisseurs Competition and Jeunes Sommeliers Competition held both nationally and internationally. Re-vitalized in Paris in 1950, the Chaîne is founded in 1248 in France. It is dedicated to honoring the skills and practices of the masters of the culinary arts and those individuals who craft our libations.

For more information, Visit www.chaineus.org

