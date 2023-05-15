Global Office Chair Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.59%, to be valued at USD 21.77 Billion by 2028: Bonafide Research

The office chair industry is constantly evolving, and new trends like ergonomics, customization, sustainability, technology, aesthetics, and mobility are emerging

/EIN News/ -- Clifton, New Jersey, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Office chairs are no longer just functional furniture pieces; they are also seen as a part of the overall office decor. As a result, many people are looking for chairs that are not only comfortable but also stylish and aesthetically pleasing. Additionally, they look out for customized preferences, such as adjustable lumbar support, armrests, and seat height. Comfortable office chairs can help improve productivity by reducing fatigue and discomfort, allowing people to focus on their work for longer periods. As people become more aware of the prolonged effects of sitting, they are seeking out office chairs that provide proper support and comfort. With the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies have had to switch to remote work. As a result, people are spending more time sitting in their office chairs at home. This has led to an increase in demand for ergonomic and comfortable office chairs.

Key Takeaways:

Ergonomic chairs are the most frequently bought furniture in offices, accounting for 77.97%. As the chair can be customized to fit the user's body and work style to prevent back pain, neck pain, and other health problems.

Leather chair demand is projected to grow at 6.42%, as it provides a professional and upscale look to an office space.

Online sales of office chairs account for USD 4.76 billion and are projected to grow further at a CAGR of 7.48%.

China, Japan, and India together account for 22.86% of the global office chair market.

South America will exhibit considerable growth in demand for office chairs at a CAGR of 6.31% during the forecast period, compared to Europe and North America.

The office chair industry is highly competitive, with many players offering similar products and making it challenging for companies to differentiate themselves. While people value comfortable and ergonomic office chairs, price remains an important factor for many consumers. With an increasing focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility, the office chair industry is working towards reducing waste, using sustainable materials, and implementing sustainable manufacturing processes. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted global supply chains, causing shortages and delays in the availability of raw materials and finished products. This has impacted the office chair industry, with some companies struggling to meet demand. Companies need to stay up-to-date with technological advancements and invest in research and development to remain competitive.

Today, chairs are being designed to provide proper support for the back, neck, and arms, reducing the risk of musculoskeletal disorders. Customization is becoming increasingly important with features such as adjustable lumbar support, armrests, and seat height. Chairs with built-in sensors and smart features, such as adjustable height and back support, are becoming more common. Chairs are being designed with a variety of colors, fabrics, and styles to fit different office environments and personal preferences. Chairs with wheels and lightweight designs are becoming more common, allowing people to move around their workspace easily. “The global economy continues to grow, which will drive the demand for conference chairs in new or expanding office spaces around the world. The demand for conference chairs may be influenced by several factors. As companies seek to create comfortable and productive workspaces, they may invest in high-quality conference chairs to support employee well-being and productivity during meetings.” Says, Mr. Dhwipal Shah, Research Director with Bonafide Research.



Furniture trends vary greatly depending on the region, industry, and individual needs. However, there has been a growing emphasis on ergonomics and comfort in office chair design, which may have impacted the demand for traditional executive chairs. Executive chairs are often designed with premium materials, such as leather or high-quality fabrics, and feature a more traditional or ornate design aesthetic. They may be preferred in executive offices, boardrooms, and other high-profile spaces where appearance and status are important. Other types of chairs, like computer chairs, kneel chairs, petite chairs, reception area chairs, tablet armchairs, and armless chairs, have specific demands. These types of chairs may have limited demand due to their specific use or purpose, but they can still be valuable tools in creating a comfortable and productive work or public space.

Mesh chairs are the most widely used type as they provide good ventilation and breathability, while fabric chairs may offer a wider range of colors and designs. Fabric chairs account for 29% of office chair sales, as they are generally more breathable than leather chairs, especially in hot or humid climates. Additionally, these are less expensive and easier to clean and maintain than leather chairs. Fabric chairs are often more eco-friendly than leather chairs, as they are made from renewable resources and can be recycled or repurposed more easily. Online retailers offer a wider selection of office chairs than brick-and-mortar stores, as they can carry inventory from multiple brands and manufacturers. Online retailers often offer competitive pricing on office chairs, as they have lower overhead costs than traditional retailers. Many online retailers offer free shipping on office chairs, which can save customers money on shipping costs.

The Asia-Pacific region has experienced strong economic growth in recent years, which has increased the demand for office furniture, including chairs. The growth of the middle class in countries like China and India has led to an increase in demand for higher-quality office chairs as consumers seek to improve their comfort and productivity in the workplace. Also, the region is home to several leading manufacturers of office chairs, who have invested in new technologies and materials to improve the design and functionality of their products. Some Asian countries, such as China and Vietnam, have lower labor and production costs than other regions, which has made it easier for manufacturers to produce office chairs at competitive prices. Many office chair manufacturers in the Asia Pacific region are based in China, with companies such as HON, Haworth, and Okamura having a strong presence in the market. Moreover, the rising demand for computer usage in various industries such as IT, telecommunications, internet, and many others promotes the use of computer chairs in corporate settings. A few Asian start-ups in the office chair market include ErgoTune, ZenPro, Altizen, Worksmith, Hurdle, and many more.

North America is the second-largest market with a 27.27% share, as the region has a high office occupancy rate. The region’s manufacturers of office chairs have been at the forefront of technological advancements, such as the integration of smart features and the use of new materials to improve comfort and ergonomics. The United States' large and growing workforce, combined with the focus on technology and health, has made it a significant market for office chairs. The office space market in North America is growing, fueled by the increasing number of startups and small businesses in the region which is driving the demand for office chairs, as companies need to furnish their offices with seating options for their employees. Furthermore, consumers are becoming increasingly conscious of their environmental impact and are looking for sustainable products. As a result, there is a growing demand for eco-friendly office chairs made from recycled or renewable materials.

Europe has strict quality and safety standards for office furniture, which has led to the development of high-quality; durable office chairs that meet these standards. European manufacturers are also at the forefront of technological advancements in the office chair industry, such as the integration of smart features and the use of new materials and production techniques. However, the region’s growth rate is anticipated to be 5.26%. The European office chair market has seen a surge in innovation, with manufacturers developing new and improved designs that incorporate advanced materials and technology. This has led to a wider range of options for consumers, increasing the demand for high-quality office chairs. Moreover, Europe has a strong and stable economy, which has led to increased business growth and expansion. As businesses expand and hire more employees, the demand for office chairs and other office furniture increases as well.

The MEA region has a rapidly growing commercial and construction industry that is driving demand for high-quality office furniture, including chairs. The region is experiencing rapid urbanization, with more people moving to cities and working in offices. The region is attracting increasing levels of foreign investment, which is boosting economic growth and driving demand for office furniture. Governments in the Middle East and Africa region are investing in infrastructure development, which includes building new office spaces. This presents an opportunity for businesses that provide office chairs to partner with government agencies and businesses that are involved in these projects. On the other hand, South America's office chair industry is facing challenges such as economic instability, political uncertainty, and limited access to credit, which have hindered the growth of the industry in the region. While South America remains an important market for office chairs, the MEA region is currently experiencing stronger growth and demand at a growth rate of 5.65%. South American manufacturers are known for their innovative designs and use of sustainable materials. For example, some companies are producing chairs made from recycled plastic and other environmentally friendly materials. Furthermore, South American consumers place a high value on comfort, design, and functionality when it comes to office chairs. They are increasingly looking for chairs with unique designs, colors, and materials that match their personal styles and aesthetic preferences.

