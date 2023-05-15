Accounting Workflow Automation by FloQast Now Available on SAP® Store

FloQast helps SAP customers automate the mundane, ease the audit process, and complete the close each month with time to spare

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast today announced that the FloQast Accounting Operations Platform is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. FloQast integrates with SAP S/4HANA and SAP ERP ECC and allows accounting teams to streamline processes such as reconciliations, documentation requests, and other workflows impacting the month-end close, financial reporting, and payroll.



FloQast is a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants, for accountants. By automating and modernizing everyday accounting workflows, FloQast enables accountants to work better together and perform their tasks with greater efficiency and accuracy. Now with FloQast, controllers and accountants can spend more time delivering greater strategic value while enjoying a better work-life balance.

“Relying on manual integration to get data to a Financial Close solution can be slow, inaccurate, and overly reliant on IT to drive the process,” said Mike Whitmire, co-founder and CEO of FloQast, CPA. “Integrating FloQast’s accounting workflow automation capabilities with SAP S/4HANA puts the power back into the hands of accountants for a faster, smoother process that improves financial efficiency and accuracy, maximizing an organizations’ SAP investment.”

FloQast’s Accounting Operations Platform platform automates mundane, repetitive tasks, empowering teams to close the books faster and more accurately, resulting in:

Improved cross-department collaboration

Increased visibility across all accounting operations

Improved audit readiness and accuracy

Faster time to value

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.



FloQast is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

About FloQast

FloQast delivers workflow automation software enabling organizations to operationalize accounting excellence. Trusted by more than 2,200 accounting teams – including Twilio, Los Angeles Lakers, Zoom, and Snowflake – FloQast was built by accountants, for accountants to enhance the way accounting teams work. FloQast enables customers to streamline processes such as automated reconciliations, documentation requests, and other workflows that impact the month-end Close, financial reporting, and payroll and is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com.

