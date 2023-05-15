CertiK Partners with Alibaba Cloud to Bring Blockchain Security to the Cloud

/EIN News/ -- New York, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CertiK, the New York-based blockchain security company, and Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, announced the signing of a partnership to provide blockchain security services to cloud-based Web3 projects. Web3 developers can now accelerate their development process and secure their applications and smart contracts with CertiK’s Security Suite and Alibaba Cloud’s scalable, highly efficient, and secure infrastructure.

Cloud-based computing services have driven the evolution of communications technology over the last decade, and cybersecurity has played a key role. New technology is not suitable for mass adoption until it has proven itself to be secure, which is exactly what CertiK is bringing to Alibaba Cloud’s Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) platform.

Blockchain is a novel technology that unlocks powerful new ways to perform secure, decentralized, and highly-efficient distributed computing. The integration of Web3 applications, smart contracts, and blockchains is the next step in the evolution of cloud computing.

With this new partnership, developers and enterprises can conduct code reviews, risk assessments, team identity verification, background checks, and more using the services and tools provided by CertiK and deployed on Alibaba Cloud.

Alibaba Cloud has gone live with CertiK's smart contract auditing service and Layer 1 blockchain auditing service fully integrated. In the near future, penetration testing and CertiK's Skynet due diligence tool will also be introduced, providing end-to-end security solutions.

“We’re excited to bring our years of blockchain security experience to Alibaba Cloud’s platform,” said CertiK co-founder, Prof. Ronghui Gu. “We’ve believed in the power of blockchain technology for over half a decade, and to see Alibaba Cloud commit to this same vision and embrace a comprehensive approach to security is extremely rewarding. We look forward to bringing secure blockchain development and deployment to the widest audience possible.”

"Alibaba Cloud has always been committed to providing customers with safe and reliable cloud computing services, and actively promoting the development of new technologies and applications. This cooperation will provide us with more comprehensive technical support and security solutions to better serve the blockchain and Web3 ecosystem,” said Raymond Xiao, Head of International Web3 Solutions, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence

CertiK experts will monitor deployments to Alibaba Cloud environments, helping developers and enterprises perform secure cloud computing, maintain high-uptime cloud storage, and build secure infrastructure, while automated tools run behind the scenes and around the clock.

In addition, the upcoming Skynet vulnerability scanning platform scans code and identifies vulnerabilities in real time, providing developers with real-time monitoring and remediation recommendations.

Beyond the integration of the Security Suite, CertiK and Alibaba Cloud will support the continued growth of the Web3 world through the joint organization of hackathons, developer education sessions, and application development programs.

About CertiK

CertiK is a pioneer in blockchain security, leveraging best-in-class AI technology and expert manual review to protect and monitor blockchain protocols and smart contracts. Founded in 2018 by professors from Yale University and Columbia University, CertiK secures the Web3 world, by applying cutting-edge innovations from academia to enterprise, enabling mission-critical applications to scale with safety and correctness. CertiK has audited more than 3,900 Web3 projects and secured hundreds of billions of dollars of market capitalization.





