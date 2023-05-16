Australian Belly Dance Convention Bringing Together Dancers Across Cultures
The Australian Belly Dance Convention (ABDC) will be running between 6-9 July 2023 at Brunswick Town Hall, 233 Sydney Rd Brunswick.
The Australian Belly Dance Convention is not just another festival. It's a chance for dancers from Australia & New Zealand to connect, learn & celebrate what it means to be a belly dancer.”BRUNSWICK, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Australian Belly Dance Convention (ABDC) will be running between 6-9 July 2023 at Brunswick Town Hall, 233 Sydney Rd Brunswick. The convention is expected to attract hundreds of belly dancer enthusiasts and instructors from across the country and New Zealand looking to experience, connect, learn and celebrate what it means to enjoy belly dancing.
— Amanda (ABDC Committee Spokesperson)
For its first year, the convention will feature a wide range of belly dance styles, including classical Egyptian, Fusion, FCBD(R) style, and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from quality facilitators with all levels being accommodated from never danced to seasoned professionals.
In addition to movement workshops, the convention will also offer panel discussions and presentation sessions with industry professionals. Attendees will have the chance to learn about the latest trends and techniques in dance, as well as history, performance skills, body positivity, inclusivity, trauma-informed teaching, influencing and business tips.
“The Australian Belly Dance Convention is not just another festival of dance,” said Amanda, an ABDC committee member. “It’s a chance for dancers from all areas of Australia and New Zealand to come together, learn from each other and celebrate what it means to be a belly dancer.”
A Welcome Dinner will open the convention with a presentation by Indigenous Outreach Projects (https://www.indigenousoutreach.org/) demonstrating how connections can be made across different cultures through dance. Plus Q&A with the committee running the convention to get the inside information about the sessions!
The convention will host two amazing showcases featuring performances from some of the most talented belly dancers in attendance. Both performances are open to the public and are sure to be a highlight of the convention weekend. Friday night's show - Return to Zerzura - will take the audience on a magical tour of the lost city of Zerzura. What magical moments and deadly beauties will be found as we explore the city together? Saturday night's performance - Winter Dreams - will showcase Australia's best up and coming performers and dance troupes who will surprise and delight.
The end of the convention weekend will be marked with an amazing marketplace, open to the public, featuring some amazing small businesses, and an open stage of performances by local and interstate student groups and upcoming professionals.
Tickets for the convention are available now and can be purchased through the convention’s website. For more information about the convention, including a full schedule of events and a list of instructors and panellists, visit the convention’s website.
ABOUT THE AUSTRALIAN BELLY DANCE CONVENTION (ABDC)
The Australian Belly Dance Convention was born from a dream to connect the diverse and physically separated belly dance communities across Australia and New Zealand. The event was created to provide an inclusive, encouraging and safe space for members (new and old) of the Australian and New Zealand belly dance communities to come together to connect, learn and celebrate. The space being held doesn't just apply to people within the existing belly dance communities, but also aims to facilitate members of the general public who would like to be a part of the community, find a class or just come and see what the fuss is all about.
The organisation comprises a small committee of individuals who host various events throughout the year, including workshops, fundraisers, and performances.
Amanda
Australian Belly Dance Convention
media@bellydanceconvention.com.au
