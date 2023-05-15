Advancing Treatment and Growing Demand: Exploring the Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market 2030

Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market - 2030

vertebral compression fracture devices market size was valued at $866.70 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,909.40 million by 2030, a CAGR of 8.10%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Vertebral Compression Fracture Devices Market was accounted for $866.7 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1.90 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

The vertebral compression fracture devices market refers to the medical devices used in the treatment of vertebral compression fractures, which are fractures that occur in the bones of the spine.

The market for these devices is driven by factors such as the rising incidence of osteoporosis and spinal disorders, increasing geriatric population, and advancements in minimally invasive surgical techniques.

Balloon kyphoplasty and vertebroplasty are the two main procedures performed using vertebral compression fracture devices.

Balloon kyphoplasty involves the use of a balloon to create space in the fractured vertebra, followed by the injection of bone cement to stabilize the bone.

Vertebroplasty involves the injection of bone cement directly into the fractured vertebra without the use of a balloon.

The market includes devices such as vertebral augmentation systems, vertebral compression fracture plates, vertebral compression fracture screws, and vertebral compression fracture needles.

North America and Europe are the major markets for vertebral compression fracture devices due to the high prevalence of osteoporosis and well-established healthcare infrastructure.

Market Drivers:

Increasing incidence of osteoporosis: Osteoporosis is a common condition characterized by low bone density, making bones more susceptible to fractures, including vertebral compression fractures. The growing prevalence of osteoporosis worldwide is driving the demand for vertebral compression fracture devices.

Rising aging population: As the global population continues to age, the incidence of vertebral compression fractures is expected to increase. Older individuals are more prone to developing osteoporosis and spinal disorders, leading to a greater need for vertebral compression fracture devices.

Advancements in minimally invasive techniques: The development of minimally invasive surgical techniques, such as balloon kyphoplasty and vertebroplasty, has significantly improved the treatment of vertebral compression fractures. These procedures require specialized devices, driving the demand for vertebral compression fracture devices.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type:

Balloon Kyphoplasty Devices: Devices used in the balloon kyphoplasty procedure, such as balloons, catheters, and bone cement delivery systems.

Vertebroplasty Devices: Devices used in the vertebroplasty procedure, including bone cement delivery systems, needles, and trocars.

Vertebral Compression Fracture Plates and Screws: Implantable devices used for stabilization and fixation of fractured vertebrae.

Vertebral Augmentation Systems: Comprehensive systems combining tools and implants for vertebral augmentation procedures.

Procedure Type:

Balloon Kyphoplasty: Involves the use of a balloon to create a void in the fractured vertebra, followed by the injection of bone cement.

Vertebroplasty: Involves the direct injection of bone cement into the fractured vertebra without the use of a balloon.

End User:

Hospitals and Clinics: Vertebral compression fracture devices are primarily used in hospital settings and outpatient clinics.

Ambulatory Surgical Centers: Increasingly, these devices are being utilized in ambulatory surgical centers for minimally invasive procedures.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

North America is constituted to have highest market share of the global vertebral compression fracture devices market in 2020, followed by the other sectors. The larger share of the North America region can be attributed to the factors such as ease of availability of the devices and services across developing countries, rise in health awareness among the people. Overall, it is projected that the need for vertebral compression fracture devices in developing and developed regions of North America would rise sharply in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

Medtronic plc

Stryker Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Alphatec Holdings, Inc.

Globus Medical Inc.

NuVasive, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Tecres S.p.A.

