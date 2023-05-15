EuroGeographics renews agreement with Kadaster Netherlands to provide UN-GGIM: Europe Secretariat

EuroGeographics has renewed its Service Level Agreement with The Netherlands’ Cadastre, Land Registry and Mapping Agency (Kadaster) to provide secretariat services for the European regional committee of experts for global geospatial information management – UN-GGIM: Europe.

The membership association for the European National Mapping, Cadastre and Land Registry Authorities, which has UN-GGIM: Europe observer status, has supported the Executive Committee in delivering its objectives since 2015.

Tomaz Petek, Chair of the UN-GGIM: Europe Executive Committee, said: “The Netherlands is responsible for providing a secretariat to UN-GGIM: Europe and has done so very successfully for the past eight years through its agreement with EuroGeographics. We are pleased that it has once again entrusted this role to the Association which has extensive experience of bringing organisations together to find solutions to common challenges.”

Carol Agius, Head of Representation and Stakeholder Engagement, EuroGeographics provides the Secretariat to UN-GGIM: Europe, promoting its activities and ensuring that relevant organisations are well informed about the initiative.

She commented: “It is a great privilege to fulfil this important role and to continue to support the work of UN-GGIM: Europe which contributes to the more effective management, availability and integration of geospatial information in Europe. For the mapping agencies that we represent, UNGGIM is an important forum to advocate their contribution to the better understanding and sustainable development of our world.”

EuroGeographics is an Observer on the UN-GGIM Europe Executive Committee and an Observer organisation at the UN-GGIM Committee of Experts.

It recently announced a collaboration with UN-GGIM to unlock the power of geospatial data to benefit people and planet by providing a platform for knowledge exchange and capacity building.

Pic caption: Colin Bray, President of EuroGeographics (left) is pictured with Frank Tierolff, Chair Executive Board Cadastre, Land Registry and Mapping Agency, The Netherlands (right) at the signing of the SLA.