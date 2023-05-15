Roasted Corn Market Analysis, Key Players, Share Dynamic Demand and Consumption by 2023 to 2032

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global roasted corn market share.

PORTLAND, OR, US, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Roasted Corn Market is showing exponential growth and will grow significantly in the coming years. Corn is a grain that is rich in vitamins, fibers, minerals, and antioxidants. Roasted corn act as an ingredient in many snacks and convenience food. Roasted corn helps in improving digestibility and increases the level of starch in the snacks and convenience food. It also helps in reducing the risk of anemia as it contains folic acid, vitamin B12, and iron, which help in the production of red blood cells. Roasted corn is used in products like corn flakes and also act as topping in many food products. It contains low fats, which makes it easier to digest. The roasted corn market is segmented on the basis of nature, form, application, and region.

The growing use of roasted corn in the production of other products and the rising popularity of the vegan products are the key factors driving the global roasted corn market. Further, the rise in the demand for healthy snacks among the consumer has contributed to the growth of the roasted corn market. Also, the growing use of corn in the feed industry has driven the growth of the global roasted corn market.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

SunOpta Inc., N. L. Food Industries, Laxcorn, Barberá Snacks SL, Vaishnav Food Products, Nenimemi Foods Pvt Ltd, Del Monte Food, Inc., H.J. Heinz Company Brands LLC, AIM Biscuits, Sergio

Conversely, the changing eating habits and shift in the preferences of consumer toward healthy products has increased the demand for the roasted corn. Increase in the purchasing power of consumer and rising living standards has also supported the growth of the roasted corn market. Furthermore, the growing popularity of multigrain and increase of bakery products has positively influenced the demand of the roasted corn.

However, the availability of raw materials and the seasonal production can be a threat to the growth of the global market. Also, the quality of the corn restrains the growth of the roasted corn market.

