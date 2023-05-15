Fungal Protein Market: Highlighting Growth Trends & Opportunities By 2030

The Fungal Protein market is expected to witness significant growth due to growth in food and & beverages

Rise in consumer demand for allergen-free foods, change in dietary patterns, and growth in disposable income in developing countries drive the growth of the global fungal protein market.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, May 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in consumer demand for allergen-free foods, change in dietary patterns, and growth in disposable income in developing countries drive the growth of the global fungal protein market. In addition, the consumer awareness about healthy diet further fuel the growth of the market. However, availability of healthier substitutes and undefined regulatory guidelines restrain the market growth. Contrarily, product innovation and rise in demand for protein ingredients and surge in use of yeast extract in processed food industry are the factors estimated to present new opportunities in the next few years.

The global fungal protein market size was valued at $156.6 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $386.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Yeast extract is rich blend of natural ingredient composed of a variety of glutamic acid, carbohydrates, vitamins, amino acids, and minerals. The taste of yeast extract is similar to that of vegetable, meat, or poultry stock having the same proteins as yeast contains. The global fungal protein market is experiencing a significant growth, owing to its vast usage in different industries. Yeast extract is easily available in the super market and is used for refining sauces, meat bouillons, soups, meat dishes, savory snacks, and other ready meals. Yeast has similar effect as that of spices and helps lower the salt content without the loss of flavor. Besides its usage in food & beverages industry, it is also used in pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries.

Leading Key Players

The key players profiled in this report include AB Mauri, Angel Yeast, Alltech, Halcyon Proteins, Kerry Group, Lallemand, Inc., Royal DSM., Sensient Technologies Corporation, and Specialty Biotech Co.,Ltd

According to the fungal protein market analysis, the market is segmented on the basis of type, nature, and application. The type segment in categorized into yeast and Fusarium Venenatum. By nature, the market is divided into organic and conventional. Based on application, the market is segmented into food & beverages, animal nutrition, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Geographically, Europe contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue, accounting for more than one-third of the global market in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.1% from 2021 to 2030. The other two provinces studied in the report include LAMEA and North America.

The demand for fungus-based protein products has increased due to changes in eating patterns and rise in consumption of processed food coupled with high disposable income in developing countries. Moreover, increase in the use of yeast extract in the processed food industry has led to spiraling increase in the number of yeast manufacturers.

Factors such as shortage of molasses and easy availability of feasible substitutes in terms of sources of raw materials have affected the sales in response to yeast extract manufacturers to develop differentiated products. The untapped sectors for yeast extracts applications provide ample opportunities for development to the market players.

Based on nature, the organic segment accounted for the highest share with more than four-fifths of the total share in 2020, and is projected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the segment is also projected to garner the highest CAGR of 10.0% from 2021 to 2030.

