Chat GPT Integrated into BlueRush′s IndiVideo Platform

Integration with IndiVideo allows video assets to be created in minutes based on simple instructions to the AI resource and reduces costs of video production

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueRush Inc. ("BlueRush" or the "Company") (TSXV:BTV; OTCQB:BTVRF), a pioneering personalized video Software as a Service (SaaS) company, is excited to announce the integration of Open AI with its IndiVideo platform.



A simple AI command triggers the creation of a script. Integration with 3rd party image libraries automatically embeds images into video templates and Text-to-Speech (TTS) narrates the script, creating a professional-quality personalized video in minutes. Welcome to the future of AI-generated customer engagement through personalized video with IndiVideo from BlueRush.

“Our clients, recognizing the ROI, are producing more and more video content to support their sales, customer lifecycle marketing and communication efforts. This integration with Open AI and TTS helps eliminate production bottlenecks and allows for fast and affordable production of high-quality videos that are not only engaging but targeted to meet the goals of our clients,” said Steve Taylor, CEO of BlueRush.

The capability will be included as part of the core functionality of the IndiVideo from BlueRush platform and offered as a premium add-on to the base subscription pricing. A waitlist for the beta version is now open for early adopters and can be accessed by clicking on this link.

About BlueRush

BlueRush develops and markets IndiVideo™, a disruptive, award-winning interactive personalized video platform that drives return on investment throughout the customer lifecycle, from increased conversions to more engaging statements and customer care. IndiVideo enables BlueRush clients to capture knowledge and data from their customers' video interaction, creating new and compelling data driven customer insights.

