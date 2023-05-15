Almond Market is expected to hit USD 14.44 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 6 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Almond Market is segmented into Type, Application, Sales Channel, and End-Use Industry for the analysis of the market. Growing awareness regarding the health benefits of almonds is expected to drive the Almond Market.

Pune, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Food & Beverage research and business-consulting firm, Maximize Market Research, has published a market intelligence report on the " Almond Market ". Over the forecast period, Maximize Market Research expects the market to grow from USD 9.60 Bn in 2022 to USD 14.44 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 6 percent.



Almond Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 9.60 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 14.44 Bn. CAGR 6 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 276 No. of Tables 116 No. of Charts and Figures 114 Segment Covered Type, Application, Sales Channel, and End-Use Industry Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the data through segments: type, application, distribution channel, and their multiple sub-segments. The bottom-up approach is used to estimate the size of the Almond Market by value and volume. The report involves investment feasibility, growth drivers, opportunities, and competitive landscape in major geographic regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report analyses the Chronic Kidney Disease Key Competitors through their market size and share, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations happening in the market. The report helps new and existing Almond Market Key Players to develop their strategies based on competitive benchmarking included in the report. The data has been collected through primary and secondary research methods. Primary data were gathered from interviews with market leaders and opinions from senior research analysts. Whereas, secondary data were collected from annual reports from the organizations and public records. The Almond Market data were later analyzed by SWOT analysis, PORTER's five force model, and PESTLE analysis.

Almond Market Overview

Almonds are a natural source of healthy ingredients required for the human body. Almond is a species of tree native to Iran and surrounding countries but widely cultivated everywhere, and grows better in a Mediterranean climate . Almonds include benefits such as lowering cholesterol levels, blood pressure, and risk of cancer . The growing worldwide trend of the vegan diet is expected to drive the Global Almond Market.

Almond Market Dynamics

The growing shift in the breakfast diet across the world such as preferring ready-to-eat food and snacks, which contain high percentages of fiber, a good quality protein product with organically grown plants and almond has all these ingredients in it. These health benefits of almonds for human health are expected to drive the Global Almond Market during the forecast period (2023-2029). The global trend of a vegan diet, which prefers dairy products from almonds, and the rate of the population adopting a vegan diet is growing significantly, which is attributed to propel the growth of the Almond Market. The growing problem of water scarcity and high prices in international trade are expected to limit the growth of the Almond Market.

Almond Market Regional Insights

North America held the largest revenue share in the market in 2022 and is expected to dominate the Almond Market throughout the forecast period. The region’s increasing demand for healthy snacks and the majority of almond production in the region is concentrated in the United States. This is expected to drive North America Almond Market.

Asia Pacific is the second-largest growing region in the Almond Market since China is the largest consumer of almonds due to the increased popularity of plant-based products such as almonds, which are considered highly nutritional and most health beneficial.

Almond Market Segmentation

By Type:

Butte Almonds

Nonpareil Almond

Sweet Almond

Peerless Almond

Green Almond

Fritz Almond

Sonara Almond

Ferradual Almond

Molar Almond

California Almond

Mamra Almond

Gurbandi Almond

Monterey Almond



By Application:

Almond powder

Almond Oil

Almond Milk

Chocolates

Crème

Almond Paste

Almond Flour

Almond Butter

Cosmetic product



By Sales Channel:

Online

Offline

By End Use Industry:

Bakery

Pharmaceutical companies

Dairy

Home kitchen

Hotel/Restaurants



Almond Key Competitors include:

California Almonds

Harris Family Enterprises

Ofi

Treehouse California Almonds

ALMONDCO AUSTRALIA

Jonny Almond Nut Company

Harris Woolf Almonds

Blue Diamond Growers

Waterford Nut Company

RPAC LLC

Big Tree Organic Farms

ROYAL NUT COMPANY

Wonderful Pistachios & Almonds LLC

Campos Brothers Farms

The Almond Tree Nut Company

Western Nut Company

South Valley Farms

Almond Ace

BAPU Almonds

Chico Nut Company

Select Harvests

Sran Family Orchards

