Glass Ceramics Market is expected to hit USD 2.39 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.1 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Glass Ceramics Market is segmented into Material, End User, Application, Thickness, and Color for the analysis of the market. Growing infrastructure development such as residential and commercial buildings is expected to drive the Glass Ceramics Market.

Glass Ceramics Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 1.58 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 2.39 Bn. CAGR 6.1 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 276 No. of Tables 116 No. of Charts and Figures 114 Segment Covered Material, End User, Application, Thickness and Color Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the data through segments: material, end-user, application, thickness, and color and their multiple sub-segments. The bottom-up approach is used to estimate the size of the Glass Ceramics Market by value and volume . The report involves investment feasibility, growth drivers, opportunities, and competitive landscape in major geographic regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report analyses the Glass Ceramics Key Competitors through their market size and share, mergers and acquisitions and collaborations happening in the market. The report helps new and existing Glass Ceramics Market Key Players to develop their strategies based on competitive benchmarking included in the report. The data has been collected through primary and secondary research methods. Primary data were gathered from interviews with market leaders and opinions from senior research analysts. Whereas, secondary data were collected from annual reports from the organizations and public records. The Glass Ceramics Market data were later analyzed by SWOT analysis, PORTER’s five force model, and PESTLE analysis.

Glass Ceramics Market Overview

Glass-ceramics are materials with the properties of both the parent glass material and polycrystalline materials. Glass ceramic materials have the same chemical compositions as glasses but differ from them in that they are typically 95-98% crystalline by volume, with only a small percentage vitreous. The glass-ceramics possess some properties such as high strength, high impact resistance, good resistance to thermal shock, low coefficient of thermal expansion, and a range of optical properties, from translucent to opaque and sometimes opalescence.

Glass Ceramics Market Dynamics

The growth in infrastructure development such as residential and commercial buildings is expected to drive the Glass Ceramics Market. The use of glass ceramic in the building construction provides strength, high impact resistance, low thermal expansion, and resistance to thermal shock. These factors are driving the popularity of Glass Ceramics Material. The end-user segments of the Glass Ceramic Market include solar collector panels, liquid crystal display screens, high-temperature lamp envelopes, and magnetic disk substances. Due to its high resistance to thermal shock, Glass Ceramic Materials are widely used in household utensils.

The glass-ceramics have a wide range of applications in the construction sector for windows, indoor partitions, skylights, and other decorative applications, which is expected to boost the Glass Ceramics Market. The continuous research and development in the Global Ceramics Market has been driving the Glass Ceramics Market. The high-production cost associated with the manufacturing of glass ceramics is expected to hinder the growth of the Glass Ceramics Market during the forecast period. The growing use of technologies in the production of Glass Ceramics Material and the growing use of glass ceramics in dental restorations are expected to create a lucrative opportunity for Glass ceramic Key Players.

Glass Ceramics Market Regional Insights

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the Glass Ceramic Market throughout the forecast period. The increased population growth and infrastructure development in developing economies such as India and China are expected to boost the Glass Ceramics Market Growth. Glass ceramics are used in various medical applications, including dental restorations, orthopedic implants, and bone substitutes, and the growing demand for healthcare services is driving the demand for glass ceramics in the region. Also, the region’s governments are now implementing new and favorable regulations regarding the manufacturing of glass ceramics, which is propelling the growth of the Glass Ceramics Market.

North America is the second-largest growing region in the global Glass Ceramics Market due to the growing demand for alternative and environmentally friendly products. The use of glass ceramics reduces energy consumption in residential and commercial areas due to its low thermal conductivity. The continuous technological advancements and the penetration of new market entrants are expected to propel the growth of the Glass Ceramic industry.

Glass Ceramics Market Segmentation

By Material:

Lithium-aluminium-silicate

Zinc-aluminium-silicon oxides

Magnesium-aluminum-silicon oxides



The market is segmented by Lithium-aluminium-silicate, Zinc-aluminium-silicon oxides, and Magnesium-aluminium-silicon oxides. Lithium-aluminum-silicate segments held the largest Glass Ceramics Market share in 2022 and are expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. Increasing the use of lithium-based glass ceramics in household cookware is expected to boost the segment growth in the market. Glass–ceramic used in construction as the main crystalline phase.

By End-user:

Building and Construction

Electrical and Electronics

Healthcare

Aerospace

Optical

Industrial

By Application:

Microwave

Telescopic mirror

Building Decoration Materials

Cook tops

Insulators

Fireplace doors

Engineering components



The market is segmented into Microwave, Telescopic mirrors, Building Decoration Materials, Cook tops, Insulators, Fireplace doors, and Engineering components. Cooktop and Building Decoration Materials dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to continue their dominance over the forecast period. Glass ceramic has domestic and architectural uses, which is used as wall coverings, pavement, and in the aesthetic application.

By Thickness:

3mm

3-4mm

4-5mm

5-8mm

8-10mm

Above 10mm

By Color:

Black

White

Special Colors



Glass Ceramics Key Competitors include:

Kanger Glass-ceramic Co

Kyocera Corporation

Ohara Corporation

Elan Technology

Huzhou Tianshi Glass Products Co. Ltd

EuroKera

Jingniu Glass Ceramics Group Co., Ltd

Ilva Glass spa

Kanger Enterprise

Corning Incorporated

SCHOTT

China Glass Ceramic Inc.

Advanced Glass industries

Ceramic Glass Ltd

Guangzhou KAHO SPECIAL GLASS Co., Ltd

Key questions answered in the Glass Ceramics Market are:

What is the Glass Ceramics Market?

What was the Glass Ceramics Market size in 2021?

What is the expected Glass Ceramics Market size during the forecast period?

What are the global trends in the Glass Ceramics Market?

What are the major restraints for the Glass Ceramics Market?

Which segment dominated the Glass Ceramics Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Glass Ceramics Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Glass Ceramics Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Glass Ceramics Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in Glass Ceramics Market?

Which region dominates the largest market share in Glass Ceramics Market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Organization Size, Application and Industry Vertical

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Material, End User, Application, Thickness and Color

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

