The Maize Oil Market is expected to hit USD 9.1 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.8 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Global Maize Oil Market expected to hit USD 9.1 Bn by 2029 from USD 5.71 Bn in 2022 at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period

The Maize Oil Market is segmented into Type, Distribution Channel, Industry Vertical, and Application for the analysis of the market. The Maize Oil Market is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period, thanks to the consumption of processed food and Edible products. This increased demand for Maze Oil due to the increasing awareness about balancing cholesterol and the healthcare industry is also expected to drive the Maize Oil Market.

A global Food & Beverage research and business-consulting firm, Maximize Market Research, has published a market intelligence report on the “ Maize Oil Market ”. The report is a combination of primary data and secondary data and domain expert has analyzed the Maize Oil Market from a local as well as a global point of view. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market Research expects the market to grow from USD 5.71 Bn in 2022 to USD 9.1 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.8 percent.

Maize Oil Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 5.71 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 9.1 Bn. CAGR 6.8 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 276 No. of Tables 116 No. of Charts and Figures 114 Segment Covered Type, Distribution Channel, Industry Vertical, and Application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The report offers a quantitative analysis of the current drivers, restraints, trends, estimations, and opportunities in the Maize Oil market, providing insights into prevailing opportunities during the forecast period. PORTER's five forces analysis evaluates the profit-oriented strategic decisions and supplier-buyer networks of market participants. In-depth analysis, market size, and segmentation aid in determining the current market potential. The report provides a comprehensive analysis to stakeholders interested in investing in the global Maize Oil market, encompassing past and current market scenarios with forecasted size. It includes strategic profiling of key players, analyzing their core competencies, growth strategies, and market presence to guide investors. Mergers and acquisitions are among the strategies employed by players to expand market share and seize growth opportunities.

Maize Oil Market Overview

Maize Oil is a common ingredient made from the grainy portion of maize kernels known as the endosperm. The corn germ is dried in a kiln, and the oil is extracted by either a hydraulic or a screw press. The Maize Oil market is increasing at a significant rate due to its wide range of applications in food , healthcare , and industrial use. The report shows descriptive data and pictographs on regional as well as global Maize Oil Market analysis. The report adds to Maize Oil Market’s objectives. It includes leading competitors and their market value with their current trending skims, strategies, targets, and products. The report put light on the Maize Oil market’s recent growth as well as its informative past.

Maize Oil Market Dynamics

The demand for healthy food products and their beneficial components is driving the growth of the global Maize Oil market. Maize Oil manufacturers, including Cargill, are investing in R&D to enhance the quality and functionality of their clean-label Maize oils. They are also adopting sustainable practices and sourcing materials from sustainable sources to meet the demand for eco-friendly products. Cargill's SimPure line offers clean maize oils that are made from natural ingredients and free from artificial additives. They are working with farmers to source non-GMO corn to cater to consumers seeking natural and non-genetically modified ingredients. The growth of the food and healthcare industry, especially in developing countries, is driving the demand for Maize Oil. Additionally, the increasing popularity of convenience foods and ready-to-eat meals contributes to the market's expansion.

Maize Oil Market Regional Insights

The North American Maize Oil market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period, driven by the United States' significant corn production and cost-effective manufacturing process due to low raw material costs. Advanced technology and R&D facilities further contribute to market growth. The introduction of innovative products like clean labels and non-GMO Maize Oil caters to evolving customer demands in the food industry. Increasing population and disposable income in the region lead to higher consumption of processed and convenient foods, driving the demand for Maize Oil. The Asia Pacific region dominates the global Maize Oil market, accounting for over the total market share. The food industry in Asia Pacific extensively utilizes Maize Oil as a food ingredient, healthcare product, and skin care product in various products. China, Japan, and Thailand are major producers, and multinational companies like Cargill, ADM, and Tate & Lyle have a strong presence in the market. Competition is high in China, influenced by government policies and regulations.

Maize Oil Market Segmentation

By Type:

• Edible Maize Oil

• Non-edible Maize Oil

In 2022, the segment of modified Maize Oil accounted for the largest share of revenue, comprising 12%. The segment is projected to witness further growth in the upcoming years due to several factors. Firstly, there is a rising demand for convenience foods, which is driving the need for ingredients like modified Maize Oil.

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Maize oil has been used in the commercial segment more than the residential segment as maize oil has health benefits and helps in food as well as the facial care industry. As the Commercial segment is more dominant and raised the growth of the Maize Oil market.

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

By Industry Vertical

Food & Beverage

Food Processing

Restaurants &Food Service Providers

Pharmaceutical Industry

Livestock

Others

Maize Oil Key Competitors include:

Abu Dhabi Vegetable Oil Company LLC.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Associated British Foods

Bluecraft Agro

Cargill Inc

Grain Processing Corporation

Greenfield Specialty Alcohols

Ingredion Incorporated

Richardson International

Roquette Freres

Manishankar Oils Private Limited

Haridraa Industries

Kush Proteins Private Limited

Liable Essential Oil Products Private Limited

Shree Uday Oil & Foods Industries



On May 2, 2023, Piyush Goyal announced that India is expected to achieve a 20 percent ethanol-blended petrol target by 2025 in which maize crops will play an important role. Further, they said ethanol is a "sunrise sector" and asked the industry to set up factories for manufacturing this green fuel which can operate on dual feedstock that is sugarcane and food grains.

Key questions answered in the Maize Oil Market are:

What is the Maize Oil Market?

What was the Maize Oil Market size in 2021?

What is the expected Maize Oil Market size during the forecast period?

What are the global trends in the Maize Oil Market?

What are the major restraints for the Maize Oil Market?

Which segment dominated the Maize Oil Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Maize Oil Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in the Maize Oil Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Maize Oil Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in the Maize Oil Market?

Which region dominates the largest market share in the Maize Oil Market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Organization Size, Application, and Industry Vertical

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Application, and Distribution Channel

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of Business by Region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

