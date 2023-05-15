CPI Aerostructures Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

/EIN News/ -- First Quarter 2023 vs. First Quarter 2022



Revenue of $22.0 million compared to $20.1 million;

Gross profit of $4.7 million compared to $3.4 million;

Gross profit margin of 21.2% compared to 17.1%;

Net income of $1.0 million compared to net loss of $(32,931) (excluding a first quarter 2022 $0.8 million severance accrual, the first quarter of 2022 would have been net income of $0.8 million);

Earnings per share of $0.08 compared to loss per share of $(0.00) (excluding a first quarter of 2022 $0.06 per share severance accrual, the first quarter of 2022 would have been $0.06 per share);

Cash flow from operations of $0.9 million compared to a use of $(2.4) million;

Debt as of March 31, 2023 of $22.1 million compared to $22.8 million as of December 31, 2022.



EDGEWOOD, N.Y., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (“CPI Aero” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: CVU) today announced financial results for the three month period ended March 31, 2023.

“Our first quarter 2023 revenue was 9.5% higher than first quarter 2022 coupled with a 410 basis point increase in gross profit margin. In addition to stronger operational performance, we benefited from significant reductions in factory overhead and SG&A costs. We generated $3.3 million more in cash flow from operations this quarter compared to Q1 of 2022 due primarily to higher net income and an increase in customer progress payments to support the onboarding of our new programs. We reduced our debt in the first quarter 2023 by $0.7 million and entered into a twelfth amendment to our credit facility extending the maturity date of our revolving line of credit and term loan to November 30, 2024,” said Dorith Hakim, President and CEO. “We remain focused on exceeding our customers' performance expectations and are confident in CPI Aero’s long term outlook as we continue to build on our backlog of $515.8 million as of March 31, 2023.”

About CPI Aero

CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance pod systems in both the commercial aerospace and national security markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated in this press release are forward-looking statements. The word “outlook,” and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that it will actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could vary materially from these forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by its forward-looking statements, including those important factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company may elect to do so at some point in the future, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements and it disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CPI Aero® is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. For more information, visit www.cpiaero.com

Contacts:

CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, 2023

(Unaudited) December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 3,997,924 $ 3,847,225 Accounts receivable, net 5,483,915 4,857,772 Insurance recovery receivable 3,600,000 3,600,000 Contract assets 30,362,951 27,384,540 Inventory 2,334,567 2,493,069 Refundable income taxes 40,000 40,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 969,116 975,830 Total Current Assets 46,788,473 43,198,436 Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,071,158 6,526,627 Property and equipment, net 1,051,536 1,124,556 Deferred tax asset 6,374,470 6,574,463 Goodwill 1,784,254 1,784,254 Other assets 227,243 238,744 Total Assets $ 62,297,134 $ 59,447,080 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,812,974 $ 8,029,996 Accrued expenses 5,779,242 7,344,590 Litigation settlement obligation 3,600,000 3,600,000 Contract liabilities 7,493,821 6,001,726 Loss reserve 464,044 576,549 Current portion of line of credit 1,920,000 1,200,000 Current portion of long-term debt 1,097,841 1,719,766 Operating lease liabilities 1,872,484 1,817,811 Income tax payable 11,396 11,396 Total Current Liabilities 33,051,802 30,301,834 Line of credit 19,080,000 19,800,000 Long-term operating lease liabilities 4,597,328 5,077,235 Long-term debt, net of current portion 48,746 70,981 Total Liabilities 56,777,876 55,250,050 Shareholders’ Equity: Common stock - $.001 par value; authorized 50,000,000 shares, 12,526,042 and 12,506,795 shares, respectively, issued and outstanding 12,526 12,507 Additional paid-in capital 73,528,353 73,189,449 Accumulated deficit (68,021,621 ) (69,004,926 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 5,519,258 4,197,030 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 62,297,134 $ 59,447,080

CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS