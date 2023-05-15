EGG-CITING NEWS: ZERO EGG AND NYC’S PLANTEGA JOIN FORCES TO OFFER PLANT-BASED BREAKFAST AT BODEGAS CITYWIDE

Zero Egg is now the exclusive plant-based egg partner for Plantega, bringing healthy and delicious breakfast sandwiches and burritos to more than 40 bodegas and major food delivery apps

/EIN News/ -- North Riverside, IL, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Zero Egg, an innovative plant-based egg startup, announces a new partnership with Plantega, a New York City-based startup on a mission to make plant-based food accessible everywhere through a unique plant-based deli in-store model.

Zero Egg will now be the exclusive plant-based egg partner for Plantega's 100% plant-based menu, featuring deli classics like Chopped Cheese and Bacon, Egg and Cheese sandwiches in over 40 bodegas across Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, and the Bronx, as well as through major food delivery apps like DoorDash, UberEats, and Grubhub.

The partnership comes at a time when the plant-based egg category is underserved due to the technology barrier that has prevented companies from developing a true alternative to eggs that can be used in all egg applications. Zero Egg's proprietary blend of plant proteins has broken this barrier by mimicking the taste and texture of real eggs and enabling a diverse usage in all egg applications, from scrambling to baking.

This partnership with Plantega is part of the company's larger mission to transform the food system by making plant-based food accessible to everyone. Zero Egg's products are 100% plant-based, gluten-free, non-GMO, low in calories and fat, have zero cholesterol and are cleaner in terms of ingredient list (compared to other existing plant-based egg products) making them suitable for a range of dietary needs.

In a customer survey, 30% of consumers who ordered Zero Egg were not vegan or vegetarian, showing the product's appeal to a wider audience. Over half of consumers who ordered Zero Egg were repeat customers, with 96% saying they would order it again in the future. Health was the main motivator for half of consumers who ordered Zero Egg, with 88% saying they liked the product's taste and texture, and over 85% agreeing that it tasted like an ordinary egg.

“Plantega’s breakfast items have long been a favorite amongst New Yorkers, so being able to offer our better-for-all eggs is truly a dream,” said Liron Nimrodi, Zero Egg’s CEO and Co Founder. “At Zero Egg, we’re committed to transforming the food system, something the team at Plantega is doing on a local level. It’s powerful and we’re honored to be able to play a role in driving this change, reaching millions of New Yorkers. It’s incredible!”

“We’re delighted to add Zero Egg as our new exclusive plant-based egg partner on our iconic menu across New York City,” said Nil Zacharias, founder and CEO of Plantega. “Classic bodega breakfast sandwiches are a staple for many New Yorkers and are some of the most popular items on our menu. Zero Egg’s new Egg Patty is sure to be a hit for hungry consumers looking for delicious plant-based options, and for our local bodegas who are keen to embrace the future of food and serve better options in their communities.”

"We're thrilled to be partnering with such a well-known brand in New York City. Perhaps the most exciting part of this is bringing healthy, delicious plant-based breakfast options to millions, whether it be through a delivery app or at the bodega on their street corner," said Graeham Henderson, Director of Sales at Zero Egg.

Compared to ordinary eggs, Zero Egg products use significantly less land, water, and energy to produce and emit fewer greenhouse gases, making plant-based eggs a more sustainable choice for consumers.

About Zero Egg:

Animal friendly, sustainable, and a healthier alternative, Zero Egg is the plant-based egg for everyone. Founded in 2018, the company believes the plant-based egg should be an everyday choice and is on a mission to make plant-based food accessible to everyone. With a feather-light footprint, Zero Egg offers the taste and texture of an ordinary egg, has better-for-you attributes, and is easy on the planet. It is made of plant proteins including soy, potatoes, peas, and chickpeas. Manufacturing Zero Egg uses radically less land, water, and energy, and produces significantly less greenhouse gas emissions than eggs from hens. Zero Egg is determined to meet the growing demand for egg alternatives that taste, cook, and function like traditional eggs, specifically in foodservice and food manufacturing. In addition to the United States, Zero Egg is also distributed in Israel and Europe. The company received early accolades at launch, including Calcalist’s 2019 Food Innovation competition in Israel. More at www.zeroegg.com, Instagram and Linkedin.

